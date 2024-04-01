Packers Named Best Fit For Ball-Hawking Safety

The Green Bay Packers need to continue addressing the safety position, and one prospect is standing out as an ideal fit in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder gave out his best teams fits for the top defensive prospects in this year’s draft. The list included exciting prospects like Jared Verse, Quinyon Mitchell, and Dallas Turner, but also discussed polarizing safety prospect Kamren Kinchens out of Miami.

Holder explained why he believes that the Packers are one of the best team fits for Kinchens.

“While the Packers signed Xavier McKinney in free agency, they also lost Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens while Rudy Ford remains unsigned,” Holder wrote. “So, the team could still use some help at safety especially since those three took a significant amount of snaps last season…In Green Bay, Kinchens could be the ball hawk the team is looking for and would have a solid veteran mentor in McKinney.”

Kamren Kinchens Will Be a Divisive Prospect for Packers Fans

There’s no denying Kinchens’ production in college, but despite the allure of drafting of a safety like him, Packers fans will be divided on taking him.

On the positive side, Kinchens showed dominance both attacking downhill and making plays on the ball. He finished his Miami career with 11 interceptions, 15 pass breakups, and a pair of forced fumbles to go along with 162 total tackles in three seasons.

Despite the production and play style, there are concerns about Kinchens’ overall athletic ability. He posted a disappointing 40-yard dash time of 4.65 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. While he was able to improve that to 4.57 seconds at Miami’s pro day, his other testing scores raise concerns.

Kinchens posted a relative athletic score (RAS) of just 1.83 out of 10 prior to his updated pro day numbers. General manager Brian Gutekunst has historically drafted players with impressive athletic testing, particularly in early rounds, which could mean that Kinchens is off the team’s board.

That being said, Kinchens has the tape and production for the Hurricanes to look like a legitimate future NFL safety. It’s just unclear whether or not he’ll have that opportunity in Green Bay.

Other Safety Targets for Green Bay

If the Packers decide that they don’t want to take the chance on Kinchens, there are other safeties that they could target this offseason.

Minnesota prospect Tyler Nubin is another top safety on the current consensus board. However, his RAS of just 2.91 could also steer the Packers away from him in favor of a more athletic prospect.

Javon Bullard out of Georgia stands out as a potential fit. Given McKinney’s versatility as a free agent signing, Bullard could fit in as a fellow safety with a versatile skill set. He isn’t the biggest prospect at just over 5’10” and 194 pounds, but his movement skills and aggressive play style allow him to play all over the field.

If the Packers would prefer a veteran option, there are still plenty of safeties available. Four-time second-team All-Pro Justin Simmons is still available, as are the likes of Quandre Diggs, Jayron Kearse, Eddie Jackson, and several other notable names.