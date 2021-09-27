Packers Update Krys Barnes’ Status After First-Half Injury

Krys Barnes will not be returning to Sunday Night Football for the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers have ruled out their starting inside linebacker for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers after Barnes was taken into the medical tent and evaluated for a concussion early in the second quarter. Barnes had collided with 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and was left down on the field until trainers could attend to him, eventually making it to the sideline under his own power.

The Packers also had an injury scare with cornerback Chandon Sullivan on the same drive. Sullivan took a brutal shot to the head while trying to bring down 49ers tight end George Kittle, running full speed into him as teammate Ty Summers administered a stopping hit of his own. Sullivan seemed to take the worst of the blow, but he did return to the game before the end of the first half.

The Packers turned to both Oren Burks and Summers to account for Barnes’ absence for the remainder of the first half. They also frequently leaned on the veteran experience of De’Vondre Campbell and ran with two inside ‘backers against the 49ers’ attack.

The Packers led 17-7 heading into the third quarter.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!