Matt LaFleur Had Visceral Reaction to Star’s Injury Scare

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has seen more than his fair share of defensive players sidelined with injuries this season, but the possibility of losing the driving force of their defensive line was enough to leave him nauseous.

Following Week 6’s win in Chicago, LaFleur praised defensive tackle Kenny Clark for his impressive performance against the Bears and spoke about the scary moment toward the end of the first quarter when Clark was left shaken up after a big run from Bears running back Khalil Herbert.

“Kenny Clark showed up big time on multiple occasions,” LaFleur said in Sunday’s postgame. “When he was down, I really thought I was going to throw up.”

Fortunately for the Packers — and the field — there was no vomit involved. Clark was able to walk off the field under his own power and returned to the game after missing only a handful of snaps, spending the rest of his afternoon pummeling their divisional rival in their own home. The 26-year-old nose tackle finished the game with six total pressures and broke through the Bears’ protection twice on their final offensive drive to sack rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

While it was only the fourth time in Clark’s career that he has tallied two sacks in a single game, it marked the second time he has done so against the Bears with the first instance coming during the 2019 season when the Packers hosted them at Lambeau Field. Clark is also now at three sacks for the 2021 season with an impressive 22 total pressures on his record, which ranks fourth-best among all NFL defensive linemen behind only Aaron Donald (32), J.J. Watt (27) and Jonathan Allen (25).

