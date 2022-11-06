Aaron Rodgers Called Out By Celebrity Packers Fan

The Green Bay Packers are reeling after their fifth straight loss, and while there were plenty of fans voicing their opinions online after the Week 9 performance, one of the team’s most famous fans also took to Twitter to vent.

On Sunday, November 6, the Packers lost 15-9 to the Detroit Lions in a sloppy slugfest. The loss moved the Packers to 3-6 with five straight losses, essentially taking them out of the playoff race. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Packers now have just a six percent chance at making the playoffs.

It was an especially brutal game from Aaron Rodgers. The back-to-back MVP completed just 23 of 43 passes for 291 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions. It was such a disappointing effort that Packers superfan Lil Wayne took to Twitter to express his frustration, even suggesting that Green Bay should have moved on from their star quarterback before the start of the season.

RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 6, 2022

The superstar rapper wasn’t the only Packers fan frustrated after the game, but his voice was certainly one of the loudest given his massive following on the social media platform.

Aaron Rodgers Is Wearing Out His Welcome in Green Bay

It’s been a brutal season in Green Bay, and with five straight losses, Packers fans are questioning why Rodgers even came back to play.

After contemplating retirement this offseason, Rodgers signed a record-breaking contract extension, giving him $200 million over four years. However, hopes for another chance at a Super Bowl run dwindled when the team announced that it had traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

There was still hope that the Packers could make another run without Adams, but so far the offense hasn’t been able to do much. Heading into Week 9, the Packers had ranked 26th in the NFL with just 18.1 points per game, and that number will drop after scoring just nine points against the Lions.

Rodgers hasn’t been playing close to his best football, and Packers fans have been getting frustrated with his attitude towards the team and his own play. A couple of weeks before playing the Lions, Rodgers called out his teammates on The Pat McAfee Show, while also praising his own level of play.

At 38 years old, Rodgers is nearing the end of his career, and that end could be coming sooner instead of later with how he’s been playing as of late.

What’s Next for the Packers?

After angering fans by not making a move at the trade deadline, the Packers are stuck with limited options on how to turn things around.

To make matters worse, the Packers losing streak might not be ending any time soon. They’ll be playing a red-hot Dallas Cowboys team next week, with former head coach Mike McCarthy coming back to Lambeau Field. After that, they’ll be taking on the AFC South leader in the Tennessee Titans, followed by the only remaining undefeated team in the league in the Philadelphia Eagles.

Regardless of the results of those three games, at 3-6 the Packers have a massive hole to climb out of with the Minnesota Vikings sitting at 7-1 atop the NFC North. With their playoff hopes dwindling, it could be the end of an era in Green Bay, and there will be plenty of players and coaches on the hot seat after the season ends.