Packers Cut Wide Receiver, Send Cornerback to Injured Reserve

A few more roster spaces have opened up with the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers announced a series of roster moves Tuesday afternoon that included backup cornerback Parry Nickerson being placed on injured reserve after he departed Sunday’s 38-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hamstring injury. They also cut wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb from the practice squad after adding him last week.

The Packers now have one space available on their practice squad and another three open on their 53-man roster; however, one of the active-roster vacancies is expected to go to veteran linebacker James Burgess Jr. after his signing becomes official.

#Packers released WR Kalija Lipscomb from the PS. I’m guessing that spot will eventually go to ILB Alvin Jones. — Michael Rodney (@PackersNotes) October 20, 2020

Nickerson had spent all five games on the Packers’ 53-man roster after signing with the team on Sept. 7 but was active for the first time Sunday against the Buccaneers, playing two special teams snaps before coming out of the game with an injury. Moving him to IR leaves the Packers with just four healthy cornerbacks, including starter Jaire Alexander, Chandon Sullivan, Josh Jackson and Ka’Dar Hollman.

The Packers, however, could be getting back No. 2 starter Kevin King for their Week 7 matchup with the Houston Texans after holding him back against the Bucs. He dropped out of Week 4’s win over Atlanta with a quadriceps injury and was ruled out as a game-time decision in Week 6 after testing his injury out in the pregame.

A clearer indication of King’s status in Week 7 should emerge when the Packers release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday.

