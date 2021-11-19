Longtime Packers Assistant Top Candidate for College Coaching Gig: Report

Luke Getsy has been with the Green Bay Packers since the 2014 season, when he started as a quality control coach.

He worked his way up over the years, eventually becoming the passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, his current role with the team. Getsy’s work with Aaron Rodgers and second-year quarterback Jordan Love has apparently gotten the attention of his alma mater, the Akron Zips — who just happen to be in the market for a new head coach.

According to one NFL insider, Getsy’s a top candidate for the job.

ALL the latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!

What Does Getsy’s Resumé Look Like?

At 37-years-old, Getsy is young, but he has been coaching pretty much his entire adult life. His very first job was as a grad assistant with the Zips, where he also played quarterback for two seasons when he was in college.

Here’s a look at Getsy’s coaching resumé:

Akron (2007–2008), Graduate assistant

West Virginia Wesleyan (2009), Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Pittsburgh (2010), Graduate assistant

Indiana (PA) (2011–2012), Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Western Michigan (2013), Wide receivers coach

Green Bay Packers (2014–2015), Offensive quality control

Green Bay Packers (2016–2017), Wide receivers coach

Mississippi State (2018), Offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach

Green Bay Packers (2019), Quarterbacks coach

Green Bay Packers (2020–present), Passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach

With the firing of Tom Arth leaving a head coaching vacancy in Akron, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported on November 14 that Getsy was one of the top contenders for the position. Here’s what Arth had to say about it:

“Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, a former Zips standout who led them to a MAC title, was in the final three to get the head coaching job last time. Would he be willing to leave the NFL now to return to his alma mater? He might be more inclined to keep rising up the NFL coaching ranks where he’s probably not far from getting offensive coordinator looks.”

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Getsy is Well-Liked in Green Bay

Getsy was an obvious choice for Packers head coach Matt LaFleur to fill the QB coach slot when the Packers HC was hired in 2019.

“Certainly, we’re going to find the best quarterback coach that’s out there,” LaFleur said about hiring Getsy as his QB coach in 2019, per The Mining Journal. “Some things that I really did like about Luke was the fact that he played quarterback in college. I reached out not only to Aaron but a couple other guys with him being in the building before, just to find out what they thought of him as a man and as a coach, and everybody gave him a thumbs up.”

Getsy has been working with last year’s first-round pick, Jordan Love, for the last two seasons, and LaFleur had the QB coach call some plays with Love under center this preseason. If Getsy should move on, the most significant impact could be felt by Love, who would have to start all over with a new position coach next season. We’ll see what happens.

READ NEXT: Matt LaFleur Has Concerning Response to David Bakhtiari Question