Packers Named Best Fit for NFL Superstar’s Brother

The Green Bay Packers may not have a pressing need at wide receiver, but Luke McCaffrey has been labeled an ideal fit in Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Matt Schneidman with The Athletic gave his best Day 3 fits at every position for the Packers, using Dane Brugler’s draft guide to help him out. A handful of intriguing prospects were included, including former Florida State QB Jordan Travis.

However, the most notable name mentioned was Rice wideout Luke McCaffrey. Although he’s trying to carve out his own legacy, he’s best known as the brother of San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey.

“[Bo] Melton’s 2023 rise from practice squad to playoff contributor is a good lesson not to discount hidden gems that begin the year on the practice squad,” Schneidman wrote. “McCaffrey doesn’t always uncover as easily as his testing numbers might suggest, but he is smart and controlled in his route movements with the tough-minded ball skills to be a steady possession target.”

Luke McCaffrey Has Big Shoes to Fill

Few prospects come into the NFL with as much pressure to live up to their family name as Luke McCaffrey.

McCaffrey was originally a quarterback/hybrid player at Nebraska before he transferred to Rice in 2021. He made a full-time switch to receiver in 2022, and the move panned out well for him. He finished with 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 19 touchdowns in his final two seasons.

However, McCaffrey is currently only viewed as the 145th overall prospect on the consensus big board. He’ll have a long way to go before he can live up to what his brother and dad have been able to do in the NFL.

Christian McCaffrey has become the most unstoppable running back in the NFL. In seven NFL seasons, he’s been a three-time first-team All-Pro while also winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2023.

Their father, Ed McCaffrey, also had a prestigious NFL career as a wide receiver. He was a key contributor for the 49ers and Denver Broncos during his NFL career. Along with a second-team All Pro selection and Pro Bowl appearance, he was also a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Luke McCaffrey may have the prestige of his brother and dad, but he still has a chance to carve out his own NFL legacy once he’s drafted.

The Packers Have Plenty of Receiver Depth

Even if the Packers drafted McCaffrey, he’d have an uphill battle to crack the team’s receiver rotation.

Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are the “established veterans” both entering their third NFL season. While Watson needs to stay healthy, he can be a dangerous vertical threat. Doubs will continue to be a stable presence capable of racking up touchdowns.

The Packers also hit on a pair of exciting receivers in this 2023 NFL Draft. Jayden Reed finished the year with 10 total touchdowns and nearly 1,000 scrimmage yards. Meanwhile, Dontayvion Wicks consistently got open and showed flashes at the tail end of the season.

Other potential contributors in 2024 include Bo Melton and Malik Heath. With so many receivers to work with, McCaffrey would have to wait his turn in 2024.