Packers Place WR on COVID List, Prompting Call-Up Speculation

The Green Bay Packers may finally have a reason to consider calling up wide receiver Juwann Winfree to the active roster.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst placed third-year wideout Malik Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list on October 15, two days before the team hits the road for its Week 6 matchup at the Chicago Bears. The move came just a few hours after Taylor was held out of Friday’s practice and added to the injury report with an “illness.”

The Packers are not allowed to disclose whether Taylor tested positive for COVID-19, but there are several factors that are important in determining how quickly he could be activated again if he did test positive, including his vaccination status. If vaccinated, Taylor would have to return two negative tests taken 24 hours apart and be asymptomatic for 48 hours. It would take a minimum of 10 days away from the team facilities, though, if he were unvaccinated.

Taylor hasn’t been much of a factor on offense with just two catches over the first five games of the 2021 season, but he has been a key contributor on special teams as a member of their kickoff coverage. While the Packers may feel confident letting their current personnel pick up those reps, it could give them a greater sense of security if they elevated Winfree as a precaution.

Injury Undermined Winfree’s Shot at Roster Spot

For a while there, it looked like Winfree might earn a spot on the Packers’ initial 53-man roster heading into the 2021 season. He was impressive during offseason workouts after spending the majority of last season on their practice squad and seemed like a younger, more capable receiver who could beat out Taylor and Equanimeous St. Brown for a roster spot.

Then, on a night meant to give Packers fans an early look at the team’s younger players, Winfree sustained a shoulder injury during their Family Night practice and was sidelined for the remainder of the training camp, missing all three of their preseason games. He still managed to stick around as one of their three practice-squad receivers, but it paled in comparison to the opportunity he might have been able to earn in a preseason free of injury.

In the end, the Packers had a reason for keeping Winfree on their practice squad. It is possible that reason is to develop him another year and see what he can offer their roster in 2022, a year in which they currently only have two receivers — Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers — under contract. But if they have the reps to give with Marquez Valdes-Scantling (injured reserve) and Taylor out of the lineup, would it hurt to give him a chance to make an impression on the active roster?

Winfree has two opportunities to be elevated off the practice squad for game day this season, but he would also be eligible for a promotion this week as a COVID replacement for Taylor in Week 6 against the Bears.