Mark Murphy Responds To Fans Comment About His Retirement

Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy has been with the green and gold for nearly twenty years. However, in a recent Q&A with Packers fans, Murphy responded to one comment by stating that he will have to retire in July of 2025.

On the first Saturday of every month, Murphy and the Packers host the MT5, in which Murphy writes about a topic of interest and then answers five questions from fans. In the most recent edition on February 5, Murphy responded to a scathing email from a fan in Tucson, AZ. The email expressed dissatisfaction with the job Murphy has done as president and CEO. The email even went as far as to wish Murphy the worst in his “twilight years”.

Murphy’s response to the negative email appeared to be more lighthearted.

“Thanks for sharing your opinion. I also appreciate the 11 other emails you’ve recently sent with similar suggestions. I get your point. You will be pleased to know that I am required to retire in July 2025 under our by-laws.”

The Packers by-laws state that the mandatory retirement age for a board member is 70.

It is not often a team president responds to a fans comment telling them they should retire. However, after what Murphy claimed was the eleventh time this fan has emailed, he felt it was time to address the issue.

Murphy Was Not The Packers First Choice

When former Packers president Bob Harlan retired in 2006, Murphy was not the original choice to replace him. John Jones, who was the Packers senior vice president and COO at the time, was originally selected to succeed Harlan. However, days before Jones was set to begin his new role he was forced to take a leave of absence due to health issues. Harlen decided to retain his position as president and CEO in order to name a successor. On December 3, 2007 the Packers announced Mark Murphy as president and CEO.

Despite the fan’s call for his retirement, and not being the first choice for president and CEO, Murphy has seen a fair amount of success during his tenure. The Packers have made the playoffs in 12 of the 16 seasons under Murphy, and won the 2011 Super Bowl.

Murphy Has Overseen Big Changes

In Murphy’s first full season as president and CEO he was forced to deal with a big change. Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre retired, leaving soon-to-be Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers as the Packers starting quarterback. The Packers finished 6-10 in the Rodgers maiden campaign, but by 2011 the Packers were Super Bowl Champions. In the seasons that followed, the Packers finished first in the NFC North in four straight seasons between 2011 and 2014, including a 15-1 record in the 2011 campaign.

In 2023, Murphy was once again tasked with guiding the Packers during a year of transition. In 2022, the Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, and promoted third-year quarterback Jordan Love to the starting role. The Packers again made the playoffs, eventually falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Change is not something Packers fans are often accustomed to, but with Murphy approaching 70, the search for a new president and CEO will likely begin sooner rather than later.