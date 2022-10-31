Packers President Mark Murphy Hints at Trade ‘By Tuesday’ With Fan

After suffering their fourth straight loss on Sunday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers are desperate for some help. The trade deadline is fast approaching, and although it’s unclear if the Packers are going to make a move, president Mark Murphy gave fans hope on Sunday night.

Prior to kickoff against the Buffalo Bills, one Packers fan the opportunity to meet Murphy and briefly talk to him. The fan asked Murphy if the team would be able to trade for a wide receiver this year, and Murphy’s response was “you’ll have it by Tuesday” as he walked away. You can watch the video of the conversation below.

You might not hear it but that’s me talking to Murphy. I told him plz trade for a WR. What did he say? No bullshit in his exact words he said: “By Tuesday”. I’m not joking. Let’s see if he’s serious. pic.twitter.com/Y2XhzVYE2H — DEFEND RODGERS 2022 (@Packermomo17) October 30, 2022

Knowing the way the Packers operate, there’s a very real chance that Murphy was being sarcastic with the fan. However, if the Packers do end up making a trade, there are already a handful of trade candidates out there who have already been linked to the Packers.

Latest Packers Trade Deadline Buzz

If the Packers are determined to make a trade for a wide receiver, then there are plenty of options out there who are reportedly available. Fortunately for Packers fans desperate for a move, the team is reportedly actively making trade calls for a playmaker.

Houston Texans veteran Brandin Cooks has reportedly received some interest from Green Bay. The 29-year-old was a former first-round pick back in 2014, and could be looking for a change of scenery after playing in his third season with a struggling Texans team.

Cooks has been a consistent weapon regardless of where he’s played, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards in six of his last seven seasons heading into 2022. That’s the kind of production that the Packers could use on offense.

Unfortunately, the likes of Cooks and exciting players like D.J. Moore come with a big price tag, and that’s something that the Packers might not be able to afford, especially in 2023 and beyond. That limits the targets the Packers could run after, preferably to players with expiring contracts or rookie deals.

Veteran wideout A.J. Green is someone who fits that bill and has reportedly drawn interest from the Packers. The 34-year-old is on his final deal with the Arizona Cardinals, but has been phased almost completely out of the offense after going for 848 yards and three touchdowns in 2021.

Regardless of who the Packers are interested in, if they don’t end up making a trade, fans will take to social media to voice their displeasure.

The Packers Are Banged Up at Receiver Right Now

After rookie Christian Watson exited Sunday’s game with a concussion, the only available wide receivers on Green Bay’s roster were Amari Rodgers, Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure. If players can’t come back healthy, then the Packers have to add someone to the roster, via a trade or free agency.

Allen Lazard missed Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury, and it’s unclear how much more time he’ll miss after being spotted in a sling earlier in the week. Meanwhile, veteran wideout Randall Cobb is on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

Even of the healthy receivers, Watkins has to be closely monitored given his history of hamstring injuries. That leaves the Packers with very few options who can consistently create separation and make plays.

Something needs to happen for the Packers, because the team needs some kind of spark at the receiver position with all of the injuries they’re currently dealing with.