Packers LB & WR Return to Practice From Injured Reserve

The Green Bay Packers welcomed back rookie inside linebacker Kamal Martin and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to practice Monday from injured reserve, bringing each one closer to playing his first snaps of the 2020 season.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers designated both players to return from IR ahead of Week 6’s road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will now have a three-week window to activate them. No roster moves are necessary with two spaces available on the Packers’ 53-man squad.

#Packers ILB Kamal Martin and WR Equanimeous St. Brown are practicing. They’ve been designated to return off IR. Three-week window to activate them. CB Kevin King (quad) and RB Tyler Ervin (wrist) the only two not practicing today. They’re both working on the side. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 12, 2020

Martin, the Packers’ fifth-round pick in 2020, underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee shortly after the conclusion of training camp and was placed on IR about a week before their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. He had been in the mix to start alongside Christian Kirksey prior to his injury and should provide a boost to a young and battered inside ‘backer group when he returns to the fold.

As for St. Brown, the third-year wideout was an unexpected scratch for the Packers in Week 1 and only practiced once more (in a limited capacity) before getting sent to IR with a knee injury ahead of Week 2’s home opener against Detroit. The Packers have remained high on his potential since he caught 21 passes for 328 yards in 2018 as a rookie, but injuries have also kept St. Brown off the field for 22 consecutive games since then.

