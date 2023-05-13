Wife of Packers’ Legend Confirms His Exit From Green Bay

An offseason of foundational change continued for the Green Bay Packers this week, as another of the franchise’s tentpole players took his leave from Lambeau Field.

Most signs pointed to kicker Mason Crosby being on his way out in Green Bay, particularly after the franchise used a sixth-round pick to draft Auburn kicker Anders Carlson in April. Green Bay added some confusion to the mix a week ago by keeping Crosby’s number available after assigning jerseys to its summer roster members, indicating that he might return to claim it.

Nothing had been confirmed publicly by either the Packers or Crosby until Friday, May 12, when an unofficial confirmation of sorts was authored in a Twitter comment left by Molly Crosby, the wife of the long-time Green Bay placekicker.

Mason Crosby’s Departure Revealed by Jonathon Owens’ Arrival in Green Bay

The comment in question was made in reply to a celebratory Tweet from the account of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles after Green Bay signed her husband, safety Jonathan Owens, to its secondary.

please send all green bay recommendations!!!!! food, things to do, etc https://t.co/rd9o7oO687 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) May 12, 2023

Biles asked for recommendations on a variety of amenities in Green Bay, to which Molly Crosby responded with some unintentionally revealing information.

“Sad we will miss you. We just ended a 16-year run with the team,” Molly Crosby wrote in a now-deleted portion of her response. “We loved our time there and so will you!”

Once her comment picked up media traction, she revised it to something less telling, though the word of Crosby’s exit from the team had already begun to spread.

“I’ve got stuff I’d love to share with you. Little city with a big heart and some AMAZING stores and restaurants,” Molly Crosby wrote in the amended version of her reply. “We love Green Bay! Let’s talk coats, boots, custom Packer gear…”

Mason Crosby Joins Aaron Rodgers as Former Packers Starter

Mason Crosby, who has played all 16 seasons of his career in Green Bay, became the Packers’ longest-tenured veteran after the team traded quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets a few days ahead of the NFL draft. Rodgers had spent all 18 years of his career in green and gold.

Now, less than three weeks later, Crosby has joined Rodgers as a former member of the Packers’ fraternity, as fresh names take the place of legendary ones.

Crosby should be able to find work elsewhere in the league if he wants to continue playing, despite turning 39 years old this September. The kicker was nearly automatic on extra points throughout his first 16 campaigns, connecting on 97.1% of his attempts, per Pro Football Reference. Crosby boasts a career field goal percentage of 81.4%. He has accounted for 1,918 of Green Bay’s points and has never missed a regular season game.

The Dallas Cowboys, who should contend for a Super Bowl ring in 2023, are rumored to have expressed interest in Crosby on multiple occasions this offseason.