Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Addresses Possible Firing of Joe Barry

It has been a rough go of things for Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry this season, and the critical 34-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday in Green Bay will only cause the scrutiny on his performance to get all the more intense.

In fact, in what is surely not a good sign for Barry, Packers coach Matt LaFleur was asked directly about firing Barry and while he did not say a move was imminent, he did not rule it out.

The question posed to LaFleur, who earlier said he would have to look at the film of the Week 15 loss, was whether he was looking at film to find fixes or whether he was looking at it to, “evaluate whether or not you want to keep your staff the way it is?”

“Right now, we’re looking for solutions,” LaFleur said in his postgame presser. “So, I want to go back to it. As soon as we leave here, I am going to go right into my office and get to work on that. Because, like I said, it is extremely disappointing to have a home game against a team that is right in the thick of it in their division when you’re holding onto one of those spots and, you know, you get manhandled in the second half of a tight ballgame.

“It’s extremely disappointing.”

Joe Barry Made No Real Defensive Adjustments vs. Buccaneers

LaFleur was also asked whether he thought Barry should have made some better adjustments to a Tampa Bay offense that was having its way with the Packers defense.

The Packers clearly aimed to limit star receiver Mike Evans (four catches, 57 yards), but in doing so, they allowed Baker Mayfield to light them up with Chris Godwin (10 catches, 155 yards) leading the way.

LaFleur was not happy about the lack of adjustment to Joe Barry’s philosophy there.

“Hindsight is 20-20,” LaFleur said. “Absolutely. We’ve got to challenge much better on the back end, in terms of — I get it, they’ve got some good wideouts. But you gotta be willing to challenge, especially if you’re just getting gashed. I’ll go back and take a peek at it.”

Again, LaFleur was asked whether he would consider an in-season change at coordinator.

“Now is not the time for that, to be honest with you,” he said.

Asked why that was, LaFleur said, “Because now is not the time, I am trying to find solutions. I have to go back and take a look at the film.”

Packers’ Playoff Hopes Get Dimmer After Loss to Bucs

The game was a big one for both sides, who each entered the matchup in control of their own NFL playoff destinies. At 6-7, the Packers held tiebreaker advantages that would have put them in the final wildcard spot in the NFC. The New York Times playoff odds tracker had the Packers at 50% entering Sunday.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, were also 6-7 and barely atop a three-team pileup in the NFC South, along with the Falcons and Saints. They had roughly the same playoff odds as the Packers entering the game, 51%.

After the game, the Packers’ odds fell to 30%. The Buccaneers’ odds were boosted to 80%.

The Packers also had some history on their side, with Matt LaFleur having gone 16-0 in December games before losing to the Giants on Monday. The Packers were also 33-22 all-time against the Bucs.

“I’m sure the weather plays a part in some of the things they do, but they have a good football team,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “They’re very well coached and they finish up ballgames in December. We’re trying to finish up ballgames in December. I don’t know too much about the history that they had against the Buccaneers, but we’re going up there to win a game.”

And they did.