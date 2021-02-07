Packers Hire Ex-Rams Assistant as New Defensive Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers have found the next leader of their defense.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is planning to hire Joe Barry as his new defensive coordinator, luring him away from his post with the Los Angeles Chargers less than a month after he accepted the job.

Barry spent the past four seasons as the right-hand man for Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, serving as his assistant head coach and linebackers coach. During that time, he helped turn Cory Littleton from an undrafted rookie into a Pro Bowl starter for the Rams defense, but he was passed over multiple times for a defensive coordinator promotion.

Barry finally opted to move on when Brandon Staley — the Rams’ 2020 defensive coordinator — was hired as the Chargers’ new head coach in January. He was set to join the Chargers as a defensive pass game coordinator and linebackers coach but now will be headed to Green Bay for a true promotion.

Barry and LaFleur worked together on McVay’s staff during the 2018 season while LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator. Barry also comes with prior experience as a defensive coordinator with a stint in Detroit (2007-08) and Washington (2015-16), but none of his units ever finished better than the league’s No. 17 scoring defense.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jordan Love Would Go Above Justin Fields in 2021, Says Ex-NFL Exec