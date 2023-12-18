Matt LaFleur Explains Packers’ Decision Not to Fire DC Joe Barry

It sure sounds like Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur gave serious consideration to firing defensive coordinator Joe Barry in the aftermath of a Week 15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One day after Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield lit up Barry’s defense for a perfect a perfect 158.3 rating while passing for 381 yards with four touchdowns, LaFleur offered Barry a vote of confidence.

“If I thought that [firing Barry] was the best solution today, then we’d make that decision,” LaFleur told reporters on Dec. 18. “But when you’re having basic communication problems and you’re supposed to be in a certain coverage or a certain rotation and we’re not getting that communication, that’s what’s so disappointing to me is the fact that it was poor communication. And it always starts with us [as coaches].”

It sure sounds as though LaFleur believes that the Packers’ issues on defense go beyond anything that firing Barry could fix, with three games remaining.

LaFleur revealed that “the plan” is for the Packers to retain Barry in his current role for the remainder of the season, even after dropping consecutive games against the New York Giants and Buccaneers.

Barry has come under fire in recent weeks after the Packers surrendered 367 yards of total offense in a loss to the Giants and allowed 452 to the Buccaneers in a 34-20 defeat at Lambeau Field.

Matt LaFleur Taking More Active Role With Packers’ Defense?

In addition to sparing Barry, LaFleur revealed that he intends to take a more active role with the defense down the closing stretch.

“Absolutely,” LaFleur said, when asked if he plans on to be more involved in the game-planning and play-calling on defense.

Among the myriad issues facing the Packers’ defense, LaFleur believes that poor communication among coaches and with the players has been a driving force behind Green Bay’s struggles in recent weeks.

“It happens by people not talking,” LaFleur said. “There was way too many examples of that and … as dumbfounded as you are right now, that’s how I felt watching it.”

After 14 weeks, the packers currently rank No. 18 in total defense, allowing 328.7 yards of total offense and 21.4 points per game.

The Packers have the opportunity to find some rhythm defensively beginning Sunday against rookie quarterback Bryce Young and the 2-12 Carolina Panthers.

Packers’ Playoff Hopes On Life Support

Green Bay’s defensive breakdowns have figured significantly in a two-game losing streak that now has the Packers behind the eight-ball in terms of playoff positioning.

Following Week 15, the Packers tumbled to 11th place in the NFC, now one game behind the Minnesota Vikings for the seventh and final wild card spot in the conference.

However, Green Bay does play Minnesota in Week 17, sandwiched between games against the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears, respectably.

It could prove difficult, though, for the Packers to overtake the Vikings based on the conference record tiebreaker. While all three of Green Bay’s remaining games are winnable, the Vikings boast a 6-3 record in conference play and have already beaten the Packers this season. Meanwhile, the Packers’ conference record is just 4-5.