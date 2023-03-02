Packers Named Best Fit for Young All-Pro Wide Receiver

As the Green Bay Packers and general manager Brian Gutekunst work on clearing cap space ahead of free agency, one veteran wide receiver could be an affordable option for the franchise.

Despite heading into the offseason with salary cap concerns, the Packers have quickly created cap space with contract restructures involving Aaron Jones, Jaire Alexander, Preston Smith, and Kenny Clark. Clark’s restructure cleared $11 million in cap space, putting the Packers at a projected $17.5 million under the cap as of March 2.

That cap space could be put to good use in free agency, and Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine believes that former Kansas City Chiefs playmaker Mecole Hardman would be an ideal fit.

“Someone like Mecole Hardman could play an important role,” Ballentine said. The 24-year-old is an elite athlete with the ability to create separation in one-on-one situations.The 2023 offseason needs to be about reforming the offense.”

Why Do the Packers Need a Wide Receiver?

Rookie wideout Christian Watson took the league by storm in the second half of the 2022 season. However, even with the emergence of the second-round pick, the Packers desperately need a veteran presence at the position.

As it stands, the only wide receivers currently under contract for the Packers are Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure, and Bo Melton, with all four just finishing their rookie years. Meanwhile, veterans Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are set to hit free agency with little indication that they’ll be back in Green Bay.

Lazard especially made it clear that he expects to be gone following the team’s Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions. For Cobb, age and injury history make it unlikely that the Packers would be willing to bring him back unless Aaron Rodgers also returns and is adamant that the re-sign the veteran wideout.

Although the Packers will have to be strategic with their cap space, finding an affordable veteran at wide receiver will be vital this offseason to ensure that the team’s younger playmakers have an established mentor to help with their development.

What Can Mecole Hardman Bring to Green Bay?

While there are bound to be a handful of veteran options on the free agent market for Green Bay, Hardman might be one of the most unique.

A second-round pick out of Georgia in the 2019 NFL Draft, Hardman turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine after posting a 40-yard dash time of just 4.33 seconds along with 17 reps on the bench press.

Hardman had an impact almost immediately for the Chiefs, earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors as a rookie with contributions as both a receiver and return man. He finished the 2019 season with 26 receptions for 538 yards and six touchdowns to go along with a 104-yard kickoff return TD.

Unfortunately, Hardman was never able to build on that success while in Kansas City. Although he was a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams, the 24-year-old was never able to eclipse 700 receiving yards in a single season with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball.

There will be questions about Hardman’s ability to pick up the production with a different team, but if he’s available as a bargain option, the Packers could take a chance on the elusive speedster to have him contribute on both offense and special teams.