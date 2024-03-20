Packers Named Top Fit To Reunite With 2-Time All-Pro

The Green Bay Packers have had a busy offseason, but fans are still holding out hope for a reunion with a former fan favorite in safety Micah Hyde.

Unlike previous offseasons, the Packers have made some big splashes in the early stages of free agency. Along with signing former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to replace Aaron Jones, the Packers also made one of the biggest free-agent moves to date, signing star safety Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $68 million deal.

However, even after signing McKinney, the Packers still have a big need at the safety position. Darnell Savage is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, while other former contributors in Jonathan Owens and Rudy Ford have hit the open market, leaving the Packers without a realistic starting-caliber safety to play alongside McKinney.

Few options remain outside of free agency, and while the team could pursue a potential starting safety in the 2024 NFL Draft, the team could also explore a potential reunion with veteran free agent Micah Hyde.

Hyde was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2013, playing four seasons in Green Bay before becoming a two-time second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for the Buffalo Bills.

An unconfirmed rumor has suggested that there is mutual interest between the two sides in a reunion this offseason, while TSWN with USA Today has listed the Packers as a top fit for the 33-year-old safety. It’s unlikely that the two could agree to a long-term move, but a deal for Hyde to return to Green Bay could make sense in 2024.

Why a Micah Hyde Reunion Makes Sense For Green Bay

Big changes are expected for Green Bay on defense. Former defensive coordinator Joe Barry was fired this offseason, while former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley is taking over as his replacement.

Hafley’s defensive scheme features a lot of single-high safety schemes, most notably with Cover 1 and Cover 3 coverages in the secondary. This scheme puts an added emphasis on safety play, requiring safeties to be able to play in a slot/box role and/or a “post safety” role to play sideline-to-sideline on the back end.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hyde spent significant time as a slot corner (199 snaps), box safety (227 snaps), and free safety (460 snaps) during this past season with Buffalo. That kind of versatility pairs well with what the Packers will want to do with McKinney, keeping opposing offenses guessing at the responsibilities of either player, even with pre-snap motion.

Hyde could also serve as a veteran mentor for McKinney, along with any potential rookie safety the Packers could select in this year’s draft. The two sides would likely need to agree on a cheaper short-term deal given Hyde’s age and injury history, but a reunion would be something for Packers fans to be excited about ahead of the 2024 season.

Can Micah Hyde Still Play at a High Level?

Although Hyde has accumulated legitimate accolades over his NFL career, it’s unclear if he can continue to be a long-term starting-caliber safety heading into 2024.

Hyde will turn 34 years old at the tail end of the 2024 season, but is coming off a respectable season with 54 combined tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions.

That being said, Hyde suffered a season-ending neck injury in 2022 just two games into the year, and dealt with a separate neck injury this past season that caused him to miss some time. That type of recurring injury is a concern, especially at such a physically demanding position.

Still, Hyde was able to play in 14 games this past season, and if he can serve in a rotational role for the Packers in 2024, he may be an upgrade compared to what the team had to work with this past season at safety.