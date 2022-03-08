‘Obvious Replacement’ for Key Packers Free Agent Emerges

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is set to hit free agency after four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. A fifth-round pick for Green Bay (174th overall) in 2018, the speedy wide receiver has displayed big-play ability since entering the league, but the Packers may not be able to keep him around.

Green Bay has just two wide receivers under contract in 2022: Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers. Davante Adams is set to get the franchise tag, but fellow wideout Allen Lazard is also a free agent. The Packers can’t afford to sign them all, either, as they’re still $26 million over the cap, per OTC.

With Valdes-Scantling likely heading to the open market, the Packers could use a legit deep threat to replace him. Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber has the perfect player in mind.

ALL the latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!

NDSU’s Christian Watson Pitched as MVS Replacement

North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson is fresh from wowing at the NFL Scouting Combine. Watson had 108 catches for 2,140 yards (that’s 20.6 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns in a run-heavy scheme for the Bison over his four seasons at NDSU, but it’s his combine performance that has elevated his draft stock.

“One of the 2022 class’ biggest risers midway through combine week is North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson. As a player who was generally considered a mid-round projection to start 2022, Watson has since elevated his stock into the top 50,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema wrote on March 4.

NDSU WR Christian Watson’s combine results… 6’4”, 208 lbs.

4.36o 40 yard dash

38.5” vertical

11’4” broad jump pic.twitter.com/q3b9bxWXKv — College Football Stats (@CollegeFB_Stats) March 4, 2022

Huber thinks Watson’s combine performance illustrates why he’d be the perfect replacement for Valdes-Scantling.

“At the 2018 Scouting Combine, Valdes-Scantling measured 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds with massive 10-inch hands. He ran his 40 in 4.37 seconds. At this week’s Scouting Combine, North Dakota State’s Christian Watson measured 6-foot-4 1/8 and 208 pounds with 10 1/8-inch hands. On Thursday night, [at the combine] he ran his 40 in 4.36 seconds,” Huber wrote on March 4.

With these measurables in mind, Huber called Watson an “obvious replacement” for MVS.

For his part, Watson says he has a ton to offer NFL teams.

“My size, my speed, my versatility – being able to do it all,” Watson said at the combine, per PFF. “I don’t think there’s a lot of guys that have the same skill set that I have and I’m going to continue to prove that.”

Watson is projected to go in the second round, and the Packers pick at No. 59, so he’ll definitely be one to watch.

MVS Projected to Sign for $8 Million Per Year

Spotrac has MVS’s market value at $26,382,099 ($8,794,033 million per year), and it’ll be interesting to see where he lands. Considering the Chicago Bears‘ need for receivers coupled with former Green Bay QBs coach Luke Getsy getting hired as Chicago’s new offensive coordinator, it wouldn’t be a surprise if MVS landed in the Windy City.

Over his first four seasons with the Packers, Valdes-Scantling has been a durable deep threat for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He missed six games last season, five of which were due to a hamstring injury, but he has played in 16 games in each of his first three years in the league.

MVS led the NFL in yards per reception in 2020 (20.9 yards per catch), and he has caught 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns in 59 games with the Packers.

READ NEXT: Packers Put ‘Significant’ Offer on Table for Rodgers: Report