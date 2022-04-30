Packers Named Among Best Landing Spots For 2 Former Pro-Bowl Wideouts

Getty
The Green Bay Packers have loaded up on wide receivers, but the team has yet to make the splash for a No. 1 pass catcher many fans have expected since trading away Davante Adams.
After selecting wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State in the second round (No. 34 overall), wideout Romeo Doubs of Nevada in the fourth round (No. 132 overall) and Samori Toure of Nebraska in the seventh round (No. 258 overall), Green Bay’s wide receiver room is stacked 11 players deep. That begs the question whether the Packers intend to sign or trade for any big names at the position moving forward.
The answer could reside in the fact that not only is there no obvious first option among the WR position group for MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, there may not even be a true No. 2 amid his array of targets heading into next season, unless one of the rookies can step up and fill that role.
Erin Walsh of Bleacher Report suggested that because of the Packers’ situation at wide receiver, Green Bay remains among the best possible landing spots for two big-name pass catchers who remain free agents as the draft nears a close — Odell Beckham Jr. and Julio Jones.
Beckham, Jones Each Offer Some Red Flags
GettyWide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., formerly of the Los Angeles Rams, reacts after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Walsh laid out her rationale for the Packers picking up either Beckham or Jones in a piece published on Saturday, April 30.
The Packers failed to address their need for a wide receiver in the first round, instead opting to draft Georgia linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. And although they selected North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson in the second round, he won’t be enough immediately to make up for the loss of Davante Adams.
Watson caught 43 passes for 800 yards and seven touchdowns for North Dakota State last season. For comparison, some of the best receivers in this year’s draft had more than 1,000 receiving yards in 2021.
Aside from Watson, the Packers also have Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers and Juwann Winfree as their top receivers. Green Bay is lacking that superstar receiver after trading Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, and either Jones or Beckham could make up for that loss.
Both players have been elite in the NFL at points throughout their careers. Beckham, 29, earned trips to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons with the New York Giants.
The wide receiver slowed down after he teamed up with Baker Mayfield as a member of the Cleveland Browns, but saw a late-season and playoffs resurgence after joining the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of 2021. Beckham scored a touchdown during L.A.’s Super Bowl victory in February before tearing his ACL in the second quarter. He is unlikely to be available to play until mid-season 2022.
Jones, 33, earned trips to seven Pro Bowls, as well as two first-team All-Pro selections, across his 10 years with the Atlanta Falcons. He too, however, has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, appearing in just 19 of a possible 33 games for the Falcons and Tennessee Titans.
Jones posted career lows of 31 catches for 434 yards and just one touchdown in Tennessee, though a change of scenery, an upgrade at quarterback and a little bit of luck in the health department could mean a career renaissance for Jones much like the one Beckham experienced down the stretch in Los Angeles.
Packers Interested in Trade For Raiders Tight End Darren Waller
GettyTight end Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter of a game at SoFi Stadium on October 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
If the Packers aren’t interested in either Beckham or Jones, or the price isn’t right, or the team simply doesn’t want to staff any more wide receivers regardless of who they are, another option remains to secure a top target for Rodgers. That option is trading for an elite tight end — specifically the Raiders Darren Waller.
Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV reported on April 25 that the Packers were pursuing a trade for Waller, citing two league sources. Nagler also noted that Green Bay had hoped to bring back the Pro-Bowl TE as part of the Adams trade, but the specifics of the proposed deal ran afoul of league rules.
Waller told CBS Sports on Thursday that he does not believe the Raiders plan to trade him after discussing the issue with team officials. However, he also acknowledged that the NFL is a business and said that he would let his agent handle any possible discussions about changing teams and/or negotiating a new, long-term contract.