Packers Named Among Best Landing Spots For 2 Former Pro-Bowl Wideouts

The Green Bay Packers have loaded up on wide receivers, but the team has yet to make the splash for a No. 1 pass catcher many fans have expected since trading away Davante Adams.

After selecting wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State in the second round (No. 34 overall), wideout Romeo Doubs of Nevada in the fourth round (No. 132 overall) and Samori Toure of Nebraska in the seventh round (No. 258 overall), Green Bay’s wide receiver room is stacked 11 players deep. That begs the question whether the Packers intend to sign or trade for any big names at the position moving forward.

The answer could reside in the fact that not only is there no obvious first option among the WR position group for MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, there may not even be a true No. 2 amid his array of targets heading into next season, unless one of the rookies can step up and fill that role.

Erin Walsh of Bleacher Report suggested that because of the Packers’ situation at wide receiver, Green Bay remains among the best possible landing spots for two big-name pass catchers who remain free agents as the draft nears a close — Odell Beckham Jr. and Julio Jones.

Beckham, Jones Each Offer Some Red Flags

Walsh laid out her rationale for the Packers picking up either Beckham or Jones in a piece published on Saturday, April 30.

The Packers failed to address their need for a wide receiver in the first round, instead opting to draft Georgia linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. And although they selected North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson in the second round, he won’t be enough immediately to make up for the loss of Davante Adams. Watson caught 43 passes for 800 yards and seven touchdowns for North Dakota State last season. For comparison, some of the best receivers in this year’s draft had more than 1,000 receiving yards in 2021. Aside from Watson, the Packers also have Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers and Juwann Winfree as their top receivers. Green Bay is lacking that superstar receiver after trading Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, and either Jones or Beckham could make up for that loss.