Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Ruled Out of Chiefs Showdown: Report

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

He’s been automatically ruled out for Sunday’s game due to being unvaccinated, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

NFL rules require players to miss a minimum of 10 days — assuming he has no symptoms — if they test positive and are unvaccinated, according to Rapoport.

As a result of Rodgers’ absence, the Packers will start Jordan Love at quarterback. It will be the first start of Love’s career after he was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

ALL the latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!