Packers Urged to Draft Top Prospect with ‘Rare Tools’

Thanks in large part to Jordan Love quickly ascending into the ranks of elite franchise quarterbacks, the Green Bay Packers won’t be forced to shoehorn a draft prospect onto the roster simply to fill a pressing need.

Love gives the Packers plenty of optimism that Green Bay can mount a legitimate challenge to the Detriot Lions in the NFC North, and at a Super Bowl appearance as early as this fall.

So, too, does the young and gifted receiving corps general manager Brian Gutekunst has built. Meanwhile, the Packers boast a defense that’s been buoyed by the arrival of emerging playmaker Xavier McKinney, at safety.

As a result of the young and talented roster around Love, the Packers are positioned to truly select the best player available. In Adam Rank’s latest 2024 NFL mock draft projection, the Packers walk away with Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims with the No. 25 overall pick.

“You’re in great position, Packer Backers,” Rank writes for NFL.com. “You have 11 picks and no obvious needs. No older players, either, because even though you have a franchise steeped in tradition, you have no sentimental value for anybody. (Bitter Bears fan speaking? Maybe.) I’d go with Mims here because he offers truly rare tools. He could eventually develop into a force in this league, and you have time to let that happen.”

Few things matter more to the Packers’ chances of making a deep postseason run than keeping Love upright, and Mims would be a major improvement along what promises to be a new-look offensive line.

Amarius Mims NFL Draft Scouting Report

Mims might not be the most polished offensive line prospect in this year’s class, but his athleticism and immense upside combined with a massive 6-foot-7 and 340-pound frame could make the Packers a great fit because Green Bay be patient while allowing him to develop.

Still, Pro Football Focus points out that Mims did not allow a sack across three collegiate seasons, in 682 snaps of a collegiate career that was marred by injuries.

“He is a strong player who can maintain blocks well with good upper-body strength,” PFF writes. “Mims is smoother than he is truly explosive as an athlete, which takes away some of his punch at contact.

“His feet are also a bit slow in pass protection, which can cause some clunky kickbacks and oversetting.”

Meanwhile, NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares Mims to stalwart Super Bowl champion offensive tackle Donovan Smith, after the Georgia standout posted a strong 5.07-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

“Talented tackle prospect carrying a picturesque frame and exciting NFL traits,” Zierlein writes. “Mims plays with pretty good technique and is ahead of the game with hand placement. He has the size and bend to create movement and adequate athleticism to make blocks on the move, although he can be inconsistent in that area.

“He uses a two-hand punch that causes him to lunge forward a bit, but that should be correctable. It is very rare to see him clearly beaten by a rusher, and he has the recovery talent to do something about it when it happens.”

Packers Prioritizing the Offensive Line?

Given how much the Packers have invested in Love, and what the burgeoning quarterback means to Green Bay’s future, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Gutekunst and Co. put a heavy emphasis on the offensive line during this year’s draft.

Rasheed Walker is penciled in as the Packers’ starting right tackle, but, the former Penn State standout has a long way to go in terms of becoming a long-term anchor along Green Bay’s offensive line.

“I thought he had a really good year,” LaFleur told reporters during the NFL Annual Meeting. “I think there’s a lot of room for improvement, just in terms of a consistency standpoint. You know, playing 70 plays at a high level. We’ve seen some great flashes from him. He’s certainly athletic enough to do it. So it’s going to be a big offseason for him, but he’s a guy we’re certainly confident in.”

Adding Mims as competition for Walker, or, perhaps slide into the void left behind by Jon Runyan, who inked a $30 million contract with the New York Giants during free agency.