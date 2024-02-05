Packers Take Cooper DeJean in New Mock Draft

The Green Bay Packers will take Iowa Hawkeyes cornerback Cooper DeJean in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. This is according to a new mock draft from NFL.com writer Eric Edholm. The Packers’ secondary has been highlighted as an area in need of improvement, and a versatile defensive back would be a welcomed addition.

DeJean, a junior this past season decided to forgo his senior year at Iowa and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. Standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighing 207 pounds, DeJean is slightly bigger than the average NFL defensive back.

DeJean’s Versatility Could Be An Asset

After playing a handful of snaps his freshman year, DeJean burst onto the scene during his sophomore season, recording 5 interceptions, including a 14-yard pick-six in Iowa’s 21-0 win over Kentucky in the 2022 Music City Bowl.

During DeJean’s junior season, he continued to improve, playing nearly 400 defensive snaps without giving up a touchdown. DeJean was also an effective special teams player and led the Big Ten Conference in punt return average. However, he was unable to finish the 2023 season after suffering a leg injury in November.

Packers Have Had Success When Drafting Hawkeyes

If the Packers were to select DeJean, he would be the 23rd Hawkeye drafted by the Packers since the first NFL Draft in 1936. He would be the second Hawkeye in two years to be drafted by the Packers in the first round, following defensive end Lukas Van Ness who was drafted 13th overall in 2023. DeJean would be the first Hawkeyes defensive back to be drafted by the Packers since Josh Jackson in 2018.

Drafting former Hawkeyes has worked out well for the Packers in the past. In 2012 the Packers selected defensive tackle Mike Daniels. Daniels went on to play seven seasons for the green and gold. Daniels turned into a stellar defensive tackle and was selected for the Pro Bowl in the 2017 season. Aaron Kampman, a defensive end drafted in the fifth round of the 2002 NFL Draft went on to play for the Packers for eight seasons, reaching the Pro Bowl in 2006 and 2007. Kampman also finished second in the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 2006.

Packers fans of the past may also remember cornerback Bob Jeter. Jeter was taken in the second round of the 1960 NFL Draft. He was part of the Packers teams that won three consecutive NFL championships between 1965 and 1967. Along with Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley, the Packers allowed the fewest passing yards in the NFL every year between 1964 and 1968.

The Packers are blessed with draft picks in 2024, with 11 picks over the seven rounds. They will also have two or more picks in multiple rounds. The Packers fielded the youngest roster in the NFL in 2023. With numerous draft picks this year the team will likely get even younger. Regardless of who the Packers take in the first round, Packers fans will be hoping it’s the right decision.