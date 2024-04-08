Packers Expected to Draft Quarterback: Report

The Green Bay Packers have plenty of needs ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, but a recent report suggests that the team will still take a look at a quarterback during the three-day event.

Matt Schneidman with The Athletic shared some key quotes from general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur. In the article, Schneidman outlined why he expects the Packers to take a quarterback in this year’s draft.

“Yet general manager Brian Gutekunst is almost certain to draft a quarterback during this year’s draft and maybe more than one of them,” Schneidman wrote. “The Packers have the freedom to do something like take a quarterback at some point in the draft instead of addressing more pressing needs with each pick this year, however, because they own 11 selections, tied for most in the NFL. ”

The Packers Are Interested in a Quarterback

Jordan Love is the clear starter heading into 2024. However, Gutekunst has made it clear that he wants to stay fully stocked at the position.

“Getting back to drafting multiple quarterbacks is something that I’ve wanted to do,” Gutekunst said during the NFL Scouting Combine. “We kind of went away from that for a few years and I’d like to get back to that because I just think having young, talented quarterbacks on your roster that the coaches can develop, I just think is really healthy and important for a franchise.”

The Packers currently have two backup quarterbacks on the depth chart heading into the draft. Neither appear to be viewed as legitimate developmental projects.

Sean Clifford was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons with the Penn State Nittany Lions, spending four of them as the starter. While he developed a good handle of running an offense, he’ll be 26 years old in 2024 with limited arm talent to justify him being a long-term project.

Alex McGough is the third-string quarterback currently on the roster. He had his breakout campaign in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions, winning two titles and a USFL MVP award. However, he will turn 29 years old this November, and is nearing the tail end of his football career.

The Packers could benefit from taking a flier on a high-upside prospect in the later rounds to compete with Clifford for the backup job.

Quarterback Options in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Packers won’t be making a run at a Caleb Williams or a Drake Maye. However, they’ll have options on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft that could be appealing.

Sam Hartman has recently been mocked to the Packers as a seventh-round pick. However, his skill set and experience are similar to Clifford’s, so it may not be the best high-upside swing on a quarterback.

Joe Milton III out of Tennessee is one of the more interesting prospects at the position. His accuracy and mechanics were all over the place last season, but his pedigree and elite arm strength could make him the kind of project the Packers would take a chance on.

One last name that is intriguing is Pittsburgh’s Phil Jurkovec. He previously played for Boston College for three seasons under Jeff Hafley, the current defensive coordinator in Green Bay.

The Packers will have options, but a high-upside guy like Milton makes the most sense to compete with Clifford for the QB2 spot.