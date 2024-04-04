Packers Attempting to Make Draft Trade: Report

The Green Bay Packers typically don’t stay put in the first round, and a recent report is suggesting that Brian Gutekunst could take a big swing in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Longtime NFL analyst Chad Forbes posted to X on Thursday, April 4 with an interesting tidbit ahead of the draft. Forbes is suggesting that the Packers are one of three teams attempting to trade up with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders are the other two teams reportedly interested in trading up.

Worst kept secret? Eagles / Packers / Redskins all discussing trade up scenarios with Seahawks — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) April 4, 2024

A trade up would give the Packers the 16th overall pick, which would open up the team’s options. It also would imply that the Packers are very interested in a specific player or position heading into the 2024 draft.

Regardless, Packers fans won’t have the full picture until the draft is underway at the end of April.

Why Would the Packers Trade Up?

A report suggesting the Packers might move up multiple picks in the first round suggests that they might want to get in front of a few teams for a specific player or position.

An offensive linemen would make sense in this given scenario. Multiple teams, especially the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys, could take an offensive lineman between the 16th and 25th picks.

The argument against the Packers trading up for a lineman is that there are simply so many prospects up front to choose from. There are currently nine offensive linemen in the top 30 on the consensus big board. The Packers could be all in on one in particular, however, like Duke’s Graham Barton.

If the Packers are willing to wait on an offensive lineman, a player like Cooper DeJean could also make sense. The versatile defensive back out of Iowa could play corner or safety for Green Bay. There’s a chance he’s not on the board at pick 25, especially if he shines during his pro day workout on April 8.

The report could also be a smokescreen for a different move, but Packers fans won’t know that until the draft comes around.

The Packers Historically Trade in the First Round

The Packers have rarely stayed put in the first round of the draft since Brian Gutekunst took over as general manager.

Gutekunst’s most noteworthy first-round move came back in 2020. After wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Brandon Aiyuk were taken, the Packers made the decision to trade up. They took Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick despite still having Aaron Rodgers, but the long-term play has appeared to work out for them.

The Packers also made an aggressive move during the 2018 NFL Draft, the first of Gutekunst’s career as GM. After trading back with the New Orleans Saints from 14 to 27, the Packers traded back up to 18 to take future All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Trading hasn’t always worked out for the Packers. Gutekunst made a trade up from the 30th pick to the 21st in 2019 in order to take safety Darnell Savage. Green Bay moved on from him this offseason, and he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

Even if the Packers don’t trade up to the 16th pick, don’t be surprised if they make some kind of first-round trade this year.