Packers’ Matt LaFleur Making Major Change to Coaching Staff

Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur are moving on from embattled defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

News of Barry’s firing on January 24 was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

A change in Green Bay: Joe Barry will not return as the #Packers' defensive coordinator, per sources.

Despite a strong finish to the regular season and a postseason victory over the Dallas Cowboys that included an interception returned for a touchdown by safety Darnell Savage, the Packers‘ struggles defensively were too much for Barry to overcome and retain his job.

Green Bay finished the 2023 regular season ranked No. 17 in total defense, but allowed an average of 20.6 points per game and the Packers suffered several defensive breakdowns in key games over the second half of the season.

Barry came under fire for a disappointing showing against the Buccaneers, that saw Tampa Bay ambush the Packers at Lambeau Field, producing 452 yards of total offense in a 34-20 Green Bay loss.

There is plenty of optimism surrounding the Packers entering the 2024 season, particularly because of quarterback Jordan Love‘s emergence in his first season as a starter, but clearly LaFleur believes that a change is necessary on defense in order for this team to reach its lofty potential.

Matt LaFleur Took Time to Decide on Barry’s Future

Barry’s firing comes after LaFleur declined to address the 53-year-old’s future following the loss to Tampa Bay, or at any point during the season, choosing instead to let the regular season play out.

It is obvious that LaFleur carefully deliberated the Packers’ options and whether Barry is the right voice to turn things around, declining even to announce any sort of decision in the aftermath of Green Bay’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

Clearly, LaFleur deliberated on the direction he hopes the Packers’ defense takes into the future, rather than making any sort of hasty decision about whether to move on from Barry.

Barry spent three seasons as the Packers’ defensive coordinator, and now LaFleur has the opportunity to set a new tone for the defense in Green Bay.

Packers Could Lose Defensive Star in Free Agency

The Packers might struggle to retain one of the defense’s standout contributors, when free agency begins on March 13.

Safety Darnell Savage is set to become a free agent for the first time, and with the Packers set to have just $7.9 million in cap space, and a potentially massive contract extension looming for Jordan Love, it might prove difficult to keep Savage.

However, Savage isn’t worried about what might be next.

“I’m not nervous,” Savage said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “It’s been a great time. I love this place, love Green Bay, love all my teammates in here. It’s a great place. That ‘G’ stands for ‘greatness.’”

Savage finished the 2023 season with 51 total tackles.