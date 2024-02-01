Packers Hire Former Boston College Coach As Defensive Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers’ search for a new defensive coordinator lasted barely a week. After the team let former defensive coordinator Joe Barry go on January 24, there was much speculation about who would take over. The Packers interviewed multiple high-profile candidates, most notably Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson. So it may have come as a surprise to some when the Packers announced their new defensive coordinator on January 31.

The Packers hired Jeff Hafley, former head coach of the Boston College Eagles. Hafley, 44, has been a football coach for over two decades. His first coaching job was as the running backs coach for Division III Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 2001. Hafley then moved to the University of Albany in 2002, this time working as a defensive assistant. Since 2002, Hafley has been a defensive coach, working his way up through the college ranks.

Hafley Has Seen Some Defensive Success

Although a collegiate coach for much of his career, Hafley has coached in the NFL before. He was the defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cleveland Browns, and the San Francisco 49ers. After his time in the NFL, Hafley returned to the college level, and was hired as the head coach of Boston College in 2020.

In the 2023 NCAA season, Boston College allowed an average of 28.3 points-per-game. This ranked them 74th in the nation for Division I FBS schools. They also allowed an average of 383.9 yards per game, placing them 64th. Boston College’s run defense was notably poor in the 2023 season, allowing 181.4 yards per game. This put them 110th out of 134 FBS schools. However, their pass defense was much better. They allowed just over 200 yards per game, 31st in the FBS. In four years under Hafley, Boston College had a record of 22-26. Their best season came in 2023 where they finished 7-6 and won the 2023 Fenway Bowl over SMU.

While Hafley’s defensive record at Boston College is not exceptional, his one season as co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State saw great success. Ohio State led the nation in total defense, allowing an average of 259.7 yards per game. They also boasted the best pass defense in college football and allowed the fourth-fewest points per game.

Social Media Reactions

With a number high-profile NFL coaches available, the hiring of Hafley came as a surprise to many Packers fans.

Does anyone know anything about him? — Jeremy A 🧀 #GoPackGo (@Jeremy3Tears) February 1, 2024

“Head scratcher. Hasn’t done very well as a HC either. They’re really reaching,” one X user commented.

While some were unaware of Hafley, or wary of his hiring, others seemed to welcome his arrival.

Welcome to Titletown, Jeff Hafley! Wishing you great success as the new defensive coordinator! 👍 — Jeff Ostach☮️ (@jeff_ostach) February 1, 2024

“Welcome Jeff!!! Look forward to you getting the most out of all the talent on this defense,” another X user commented.

Initial reactions seemed to be that of surprise, however, as fans dug a little deeper into Hafley’s resume the reaction seemed to be increasingly positive.

“Love press man. Got to be able to play press man. Have to be able to." Jeff Hafley. Ok, I'm in. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) January 31, 2024

“Finally have a DC that isn’t afraid to be aggressive,” another X user wrote.

The decision to hire Hafley does come with risks. Hafley has not coached in the NFL since 2018, and this will be his first defensive coordinator position in professional football. This is a decision that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur will be judged on and a decision that Packers fans hope is the right call.