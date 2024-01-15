Packers Aim to Sign Jordan Love to Contract Extension After Dynamic Playoff Debut

Jordan Love looked every bit the part of a franchise quarterback while dismantling the Dallas Cowboys in blowout fashion in the NFC Wild Card Round, and this spring reports say the Green Bay Packers will look to make him among the highest paid at the position.

Love was lights out against Dallas, passing for 272 yards with three touchdowns en-route to a 48-32 victory to guide the Packers to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time 2021. The 25-year-old posted a nearly perfect 157.2 passer rating in his playoff debut.

For his efforts, Love collected $500,000 in performance bonuses for winning a playoff game.

Now, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, reports that the Packers and Love will look to sign an extension this offseason.

“Jordan Love appears to be the Packers’ franchise quarterback,” Rapoport said, prior to Sunday’s game. “He did a bandaid extension before this season, at one-year and $22.5 million, that was in May.

“My understanding is that the Packers and his representation will have a serious conversation about the potential of a new deal. Nothing can be done before May, but don’t be surprised if he gets paid again, before next season.”

During his first season as the Packers’ starting quarterback, Love completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,159 yards — as the NFL’s seventh-leading passer — while tossing 32 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions.

Following his strong season, and first career playoff victory, it wouldn’t be the least bit surprising to see the Packers commit to Love for the long-term this spring.

What is Jordan Love’s Market Value, with Packers Deal Looming?

The Packers benefitted from Love’s contract being one of the biggest bargains in the NFL, counting just $12.7 million against the cap in 2023, but that could be about to change.

If the Packers do not rework Love’s contract, he would stand to make roughy $5.7 million next season.

However, following his strong performance in 2023, expect Love to become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the entire league.

According to Spotrac, Love’s market value is approximately $43 million per season.

At that number, Love would surpass New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones as the tenth-highest paid signal caller in the league based on Average Annual Value.

Because Love and the Packers reworked his contract in May of 2023, the two sides cannot put pen to paper on a new extension until May 4, because contracts cannot be restructured twice in one calendar year. But, Love has shown that he checks the boxes as the Packers’ quarterback of the future.

What Impressed Packers’ Matt LaFleur Most About Jordan Love’s Playoff Dominance

Against the Cowboys, Love showed that neither the moment nor the stage of the NFL Playoffs were too big for him.

Love’s impressive performance included some jaw-dropping throws, as well as the poise required in the postseason to lead four consecutive touchdown drives.

Afterwards, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur heaped plenty of praise on his quarterback.