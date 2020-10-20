Packers Swipe Veteran Linebacker Off Falcons’ Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers are swiping some talent away from the Atlanta Falcons.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers are signing veteran linebacker James Burgess Jr. off the Falcons’ practice squad to their 53-man roster, providing them with some depth at an inside ‘backer position that is still without starter Christian Kirksey. The move will expectedly be made official once Burgess passes COVID-19 protocols.

The Packers had three spaces available on their active roster following a few other roster moves on Tuesday afternoon, including placing backup cornerback Parry Nickerson on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Adding Burgess will put them at 51 players.

The Packers will be Burgess’ eighth NFL team since joining the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016, but the 26-year-old middle linebacker isn’t without notable contributions throughout his journeyman career.

Burgess has started 21 games over the past three seasons — 11 of which came for the Cleveland Browns — and finished his most recent year as New York Jets’ leading tackler with 80 combined over 10 games in 2019. He also tallied eight tackles for a loss and five pass deflections along with an interception, fumble and fumble recovery each.

With Kirksey stuck on IR until at least next week, the Packers will now add Burgess to an active-roster group of linebackers with little experience on the field beyond 2020. They have been depending heavily on undrafted rookie Krys Barnes and second-year Ty Summers, neither of whom had played an NFL snap prior to this season.

