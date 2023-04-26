Packers Trade Proposal Sends Green Bay ‘Potential Superstar’ Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have plenty of needs heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, but if general manager Brian Gutekunst wants to take a big swing in the post-Aaron Rodgers era, he could move up to take the top receiver in the draft class.

Gutekunst was able to acquire some significant draft capital by sending Rodgers to the New York Jets. The trade involved a first-round pick swap that moved the Packers up to the 13th pick, the 42nd pick, and a conditional second-round pick in 2024.

With some extra draft assets to work with, the Packers could work on trading up for a key playmaker. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay proposed a draft-day trade that would allow the Packers to move up to the 10th pick for Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba in exchange for No. 13 and a third-round pick.

“Jumping ahead three spots to No. 10 would give Green Bay a much better opportunity to secure the potential superstar wideout,” Kay said. “It will likely cost a late Day 2 pick to pull off the leap, but it’ll be worth it to provide Love with a playmaking receiver as he prepares for his first season as the Packers’ new starting signal-caller.”