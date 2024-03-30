Packers Named Best Fit for 8-Time Pro Bowler

The Green Bay Packers are still working on overhauling their secondary, and Patrick Peterson is a veteran defensive back that could make a lot of sense for the historic franchise.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine discussed the best fits for the top veterans who are still free agents as of March 30. Names included stars like Odell Beckham Jr. and Xavien Howard, as well as Peterson.

Ballentine explained what makes Peterson a logical fit for the Packers.

“Peterson showed enough that he should get a shot at corner, but the possibility of playing safety makes him a safer signing,” Ballentine wrote. “The Packers—who could use help at corner and safety—would make a lot of sense. A return to the Steelers shouldn’t be ruled out either.”

Given the Packers needs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, adding a veteran defensive back like Peterson would be an ideal signing for Green Bay.

Patrick Peterson’s NFL Career

His best playing days may be behind him, but Peterson has already carved out his place in NFL history.

A former unanimous All-American at LSU, Peterson was the fifth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He had an immediate impact on the team as a rookie, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors while tying an NFL record with four punt return touchdowns.

Peterson spent ten seasons with the Cardinals before joining the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. He had a quiet first season with his new team, but then turned things around in 2022 with five interceptions and 15 pass breakups, which were both the highest marks of his career since 2012.

That turnaround helped Peterson earn a two-year deal prior to the start of the 2023 season from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 33-year-old only made it one year into the deal after being released this offseason.

At 33 years old, Peterson is nearing the end of his career, but his career speaks for itself. He’s a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team with three first-team All-Pro honors and eight Pro Bowl selections. That kind of resume could make Peterson a veteran leader for a team like the Packers.

The Packers Need Another Safety

Green Bay’s cornerback room could use some additional depth, but it’s the safety position where the Packers really need help.

The Packers signed Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $68 million contract to be a potential star in their secondary. However, outside of him there isn’t really another starting-caliber option on the roster. The current other safeties under contract include the likes of Anthony Johnson Jr. and Benny Sapp III.

General manager Brian Gutekunst will likely look at the 2024 NFL Draft to address the safety position. However, a veteran safety to serve as a mentor in a rotational role could also make sense.

Peterson mentioned in an offseason interview that he’d be open to playing safety in 2024, but only if he was given advanced notice to do so. If that’s really the case, then it might make sense for the Packers to reach out to the eight-time Pro Bowler to see if he’d be interested in a cheaper short-term deal to come to Green Bay.