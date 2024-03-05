Green Bay Packers Prioritize Trench Warfare in Latest NFL Mock Draft

The Green Bay Packers have questions to answer along their offensive line this offseason, but they have more than enough draft capital in the top 100 to provide that position group with an influx of talent.

In a post-Scouting Combine mock draft by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, he predicted the Packers would select Duke interior offensive lineman Graham Barton at the 25th overall spot in the first round.

“Green Bay has a potential hole at the guard spot, and Barton would be a great addition, as he can play multiple positions along the offensive line and is the most talented interior lineman in this year’s draft,” Zierlein wrote on March 4.

Graham Barton to the Packers Makes Almost Too Much Sense

The Packers indeed have a potential need at right guard. Sean Rhyan provided uneven results in limited reps last season, and former 6th-round pick Jon Runyan Jr. finds himself in limbo with the franchise heading into free agency.

Barton, standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 313 pounds, is seen as one of the premier guard/center prospects in the 2024 draft class by talent evaluators after spending the last three seasons at left tackle for the Duke Blue Devils.

According to Pro Football Focus, Barton allowed only two sacks and 11 total pressures at left tackle for Duke in 2023. Perhaps more impressive, he gave up a mere 41 total pressures over 1,137 pass-blocking snaps across the last three seasons as a starter on the blind side.

“Reviewing Barton’s tape is a pleasurable experience in offensive line evaluation, as his tenacity and know-how are on full display throughout,” Zierlein said in his pre-draft eval. “Though he played at a high level at left tackle, center will likely be his NFL home. Barton is an explosive drive blocker with the body control and leg drive to keep opponents centered and finish the job. His hands are sudden, accurate and strong in both phases, but a lack of length will create occasional challenges on the next level. Barton’s technique, toughness and athleticism are exactly what teams will be looking for from an early starter with Pro Bowl potential.”

The Tennessee native could potentially step in as a plug-and-play starter at right guard or compete immediately at center for position coach Luke Butkus, providing an immediate upgrade to the offensive line for Jordan Love, who is about to get paid.

Added Competition Breeds Excellence

The Green Bay Packers’ surplus of draft capital provides them an opportunity to add some high-upside athletes to this team in April and begin building back depth to promote competition after a season with limited funds to fill those gaps.

“The key for us is to never get away from the competition,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a sit-down interview with Larry McCarren. “We want to make sure that the players we acquired last year and year before know they’ve done a really nice job, but, it’s really what you do from here, and we’re going to bring in some guys to compete.

“Hopefully that healthy competition within each room will grow into really good units that eventually make us a really good team.”