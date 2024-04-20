Quay Walker Returns to Social Media With Odd Request for Green Bay Residents

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker has been absent from X since the social media website was still called Twitter, but he recently made his return with an odd request for the residents of Titletown.

IKE Packers Podcast noted on Friday, April 19 that Walker authored his first original post in almost two years, which went as follows.

Anybody in Green Bay with a boat willing to allow me to fish with them this weekend? I’ll appreciate it a lot if so. — 7 (@QuayWalker_) April 19, 2024

“Anybody in Green Bay with a boat willing to allow me to fish with them this weekend?” Walker wrote. “I’ll appreciate it a lot if so.”

Walker’s attempt to hook some impromptu fishing buddies coincides with the beginning of Green Bay’s voluntary offseason workout program on Monday, April 15.

Packers LB Quay Walker Deleted Social Media Accounts Following Ejection Against Lions in January 2023

Walker bid adieu to his X account in early January 2023 after referees ejected him from the Packers’ final regular season game against the Detroit Lions. The ejection was the result of Walker pushing a member of the Lions’ athletic training staff who was on the field in an attempt to treat injured Detroit running back D’Andre Swift.

That incident occurred in Week 18 on Sunday Night Football, meaning it was a nationally televised game. It also took place during Aaron Rodgers‘ final game in green and gold, which Green Bay lost along with a chance to cap off the season with a five-game win streak that would have landed the Packers in the playoffs.

Fantasy Football Today shared a clip of the interaction, which resulted in a five-yard penalty on Green Bay and Walker’s ejection, to social media.

This is one of the dumbest things you’ll ever see in a football game. Quay Walker shoved the athletic trainer and was ejected.

pic.twitter.com/SdgEUSBb5C — Fantasy Football Today (@FFToday) January 9, 2023

“This is one of the dumbest things you’ll ever see in a football game,” FTT wrote in the caption.

NFL Officials Ejected Packers LB Quay Walker Twice During Rookie Season

Walker deleted his X account shortly thereafter, though not before he took to social media to issue an apology for his actions, per CBS Sports.

I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!! I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I’ve made, and I’m definitely paying for it now. Also to explain my frustration in the tunnel, I wasn’t upset about being kicked out. I just knew I messed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn’t believe I did it again. To the Detroit Lions and to the entire training staff, including the person I did that [to], I’m sorry.

In his apology, Walker referred to an instance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, when officials ejected the then-rookie linebacker for the first time in his career. Walker engaged in a sideline altercation with Bills practice squad player during that game, pushing that player and finding himself ejected for it.