Former Packers Playmaker Reunites with Aaron Rodgers, Signs with Jets

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been busy trying to lure former teammates to the New York Jets, and now the four-time MVP will get to throw to one of his closest friends in 2023.

Rodgers has been busy bringing former Packers to the Big Apple. Allen Lazard was able to secure a four-year, $44 million contract before a Rodgers trade was even finalized, and most recently former Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner was brought on after a visit with the Jets.

Now, just a few months after walking off of Lambeau Field together, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that veteran receiver Randall Cobb is signing a one-year deal with the Jets to reunite with Rodgers rather than play elsewhere or retire.

A reunion: Former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, allowing him to play with Aaron Rodgers in NY, per sources. The two men who walked off the field together in Green Bay now get to do more work to do together. pic.twitter.com/WoBpBbDweK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2023

Cobb and Rodgers have had a close relationship over the years. The 39-year-old quarterback stood in Cobb’s wedding and is even a godfather to one of the veteran receiver’s children. Now, the two will have another chance to play together before the end of their respective careers with an intriguing AFC contender.

Looking Back at Randall Cobb’s Career

At 32 years old, Cobb may be nearing the end of his NFL career. However, his time with the Packers will be remembered fondly by fans thanks to some iconic plays in the biggest of moments.

Cobb was taken in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Packers. A converted quarterback out of Kentucky, Cobb immediately showed the kind of playmaking ability he could bring in his NFL debut, catching a 32-yard touchdown followed by a 108-yard kickoff return that tied an NFL record at the time.

The dynamic slot receiver went on to earn Pro Bowl honors in 2014 and spent his first eight seasons in Green Bay. However, after struggles to stay healthy and on the field, the Packers opted not to re-sign Cobb during the 2019 offseason, and he spent the next two seasons playing for the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.

A dissatisfied Rodgers pushed for the Packers to bring back Cobb as a veteran presence in the locker room, and general manager Brian Gutekunst admitted that it was a key part of getting the superstar quarterback to stay with the team in 2021.

Injuries limited Cobb’s impact over the last two seasons, but when on the field, his connection with Rodgers has continued to have a big impact in Green Bay’s offense. The Jets are hoping that the two can have that same connection in 2023.

Could Big Dog Reunite With Rodgers As Well?

Given all of the former Packers that have signed on with the Jets, there’s reason to believe that veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis could try to give it another year to play with Rodgers again in New York.

However, that may be more of a dream than a reality. The former first-round pick out of UCLA is now 38 years old, and as of now there’s been no indication that he’s wanting to play for the Jets or any other NFL franchise.

That being said, Gutekunst hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Big Dog returning to Green Bay despite the team taking two tight ends in this year’s draft. With Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft being so young, Lewis would be a perfect veteran in the locker room to help mold and mentor the incoming rookies.

Lewis has yet to announce his retirement, so Packers fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that he could possibly return to Green Bay for 2023.