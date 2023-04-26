Packers Had Trade In Place For Legendary Wide Receiver: Report

The Green Bay Packers have been one of the more patient franchises in the NFL over the years, but the direction of the franchise nearly changed in a huge way during a draft day trade back in 2007.

With Brett Favre nearing the end of his time in Green Bay and a young Aaron Rodgers lying in wait, the Packers would go onto a 13-3 record in 2007 with a disappointing NFC Championship loss to the New York Giants in what would be Favre’s final game with the Packers.

However, prior to the start of that season, the Packers nearly made one of the biggest moves in franchise history. According to Jayson Jenks and Mike Sando with The Athletic, the Packers had a deal in place to acquire future Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss from the Oakland Raiders during the 2007 NFL Draft.

According to their report, the Packers had talked with Moss about playing in Green Bay, provided that Favre was planning to stay with the franchise for the next couple of seasons. After the first day of the 2007 draft, the Packers front office went to bed believing that they would acquire Moss on the second day of the event.

“We went to bed that night thinking we were going to acquire Randy Moss in the morning,” Seahawks GM and former Packers personnel analyst John Schneider said.

Instead, the Patriots and Raiders worked out a deal overnight that eventually sent Moss to the Patriots in exchange for a fourth-round pick, and the rest is history. Moss went on to a dominant four-year stint with New England, even setting an NFL record with 23 receiving touchdowns in 2007.

For the Packers, the trade remains one of the biggest “what-ifs?” in franchise history.

Could The Packers Make a Draft Day Trade in 2023?

With the 2023 NFL Draft almost here, there is plenty of buzz about the Packers and which direction they might go with their draft picks.

The Packers received a significant haul in the trade that sent Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. The deal included a first-round pick swap and second-round pick this year along with a conditional second or first-round pick in 2024.

With some extra draft capital and a move up of two spots in the first round, there has been speculation and trade proposals that the Packers could move up to take Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. While the Packers haven’t taken a receiver in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002, the move would give Jordan Love another weapon to work with in his first year as a full-time starter.

The Packers could go in a different direction on draft night, but an exciting playmaker in the first round would have fans fired up for the 2023 season.

Who Will the Packers Take If They Stay Put?

If the Packers don’t try to move up for a specific prospect, there are a few players that general manager Brian Gutekunst has been doing his homework on.

Tennessee Volunteers tackle Darnell Wright is a very real possibility for the Packers. Along with Gutekunst attending his pro day, the Packers brought in the young tackle for a top-30 visit. With David Bakhtiari nearing the end of his career, the Packers could draft Wright to be an eventual successor for the All-Pro.

If Wright isn’t the pick, then the Packers could go for a top pass rusher or tight end, and potentially even a safety like Alabama’s Brian Branch. Regardless, Packers fans won’t have to wait much longer to see who the Packers take a swing at in this year’s draft.