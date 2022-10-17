Proposed Trade Nets Packers Talented, Controversial WR

An old adage asserts the notion that beggars can’t be choosers, and while the Green Bay Packers don’t yet find themselves on their knees in seek of mercy, the offense is clearly begging for any kind of spark.

One competing player in the NFC on Sunday displayed such a spark, and then some, as Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson’s fiery sideline antics got him booted from a game by his own team.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported details on the situation via Twitter.

After multiple arguments with coaches on the sidelines, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilkes has kicked WR Robbie Anderson out of the game and sent him to the locker room. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 16, 2022

“After multiple arguments with coaches on the sidelines, Panthers interim head coach Steve [Wilks] has kicked WR Robbie Anderson out of the game and sent him to the locker room,” Yates wrote.

The Panthers went on to lose to the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 24-10, falling to a record 1-5 on the season.

Green Bay has expressed interest in acquiring Anderson in the past, a move with even more potential to happen now considering the Packers’ sputtering air attack and injuries to multiple important receivers.

Packers’ Injuries Make Trade For Anderson, Other WRs More Likely

Upheaval in Carolina was already present before Anderson’s outbursts Sunday, and looks to continue in a major way in the weeks to come.

Former head coach Matt Rhule was fired last Monday during the middle of his third season at the helm. Baker Mayfield, the Panthers’ offseason answer at quarterback, sat out the contest with injury and is likely to miss more time in the immediate future.

Carolina has been public about the availability of its quality players prior to the NFL’s November 1 trade deadline, including Anderson, fellow wideout D.J. Moore and running back Christian McCaffrey.

Peter Bukowski of The Leap on Saturday speculated that Green Bay is likely be a player for Anderson.

“Would not be surprised if the #Packers are in on Anderson given their interest in the past and Christian Watson potentially heading to IR,” Bukowski tweeted.

Green Bay did not bounce Watson to the injured reserve list this week, though the rookie receiver did sit out the team’s blowout loss Sunday at Lambeu Field to the New York Jets.

Sammy Watkins has been on IR for several weeks, while Randall Cobb was in tears as he was carted off the field Sunday with an ankle injury and is likely to miss at least some time going forward.

Aaron Rodgers Hints That Packers Looking to Upgrade Offense

During his postgame press conference, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hinted that Green Bay is likely to at least inquire about additions that might improve the offense, either via trade or free agency.

“I think there is enough on this team to be a successful team,” Rodgers said. “But if there’s an opportunity [to add a player], I would expect that [GM] Brian [Gutekunst] would be in the mix.”

The Packers could also take a flier on a tight end via trade, such as Mike Gesicki. A pass-catching standout for the Miami Dolphins in 2021, Gesicki has struggled to fit into new head coach Mike McDaniel’s system, which calls for the tight end to function as a primary blocker in the run game.