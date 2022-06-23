Packers Named Likely Landing Spot For Top NFL Pass Rusher

The Green Bay Packers have been named among the favorites to deal for one of the NFL’s most fearsome pass rushers, despite already boasting a championship-level defense.

Bears edge defender Robert Quinn chose to skip mandatory minicamp earlier this month, which has further fueled speculation that he could be on his way out of Chicago.

Fox Bet last week laid out odds for Quinn’s next destination should Bears general manager Ryan Poles decide it’s time for a change. And while it is highly unusual for teams to trade Pro Bowl caliber players within their own divisions, the gambling website listed the Packers as the second-most likely destination for the pass rusher.

According to Fox Bet, the favorites to land Quinn as of June 18 were the Dallas Cowboys (+250), followed by the Packers (+300), Indianapolis Colts (+400), Miami Dolphins (+500), Cleveland Browns (+700) and Kansas City Chiefs (+700).

Quinn Was Among NFL’s Most Successful Pass Rushers in 2021

Should the Bears decide to deal Quinn to the Packers, the balance of power in the NFC North Division would shift even more dramatically in Green Bay’s favor than it currently stands.

Quinn racked up more sacks with 18.5 than every pass rusher in the NFL, save for T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who got to opposing quarterbacks 22.5 times and was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Quinn’s sack total also set the Bears’ single-season record.

The 11-year veteran is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, earning the honor most recently last season, and has been named an NFL All-Pro once. His already prolific career includes 359 tackles, as well as 107 tackles for loss, 173 quarterback hits, 101 sacks, 32 forced fumbles and 20 passes defensed, per Pro Football Reference.

If Quinn landed with the Packers, he would join pass rushers Rashan Gary and Preston Smith who led Green Bay last season with 9.5 sacks and 9 sacks, respectively.

Quinn Looking For Franchise Offering Chance to Win Immediately

Quinn has played two years of a five-year contract worth $70 million that he signed with the Bears in 2020. Reports of the turmoil between Quinn and the Bears don’t list money on the franchise’s side as the only issue, but also overall team performance as a problem for the aging pass rusher who turned 32 in May.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus noted on June 14 that if the Bears move on from Quinn, it would save them nearly $13 million against the salary cap and and afford the team increased maneuverability as it transitions to new leadership.

Felt like Quinn sticking around to be a veteran presence was a possibility, but trading him coming off an elite 2021 season makes way too much sense. Bears could clear $12.9M in 2022 cap space. Would be 2nd-most in the NFL with around $37M https://t.co/EfA2zxZzV6 — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) June 14, 2022

“Felt like Quinn sticking around to be a veteran presence was a possibility, but trading him coming off an elite 2021 season makes way too much sense” Spielberger tweeted. “Bears could clear $12.9M in 2022 cap space. Would be 2nd-most in the NFL with around $37M.”

Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Quinn’s decision to skip out on minicamp indicates that discontentedness also exists on his side of the equation.

“After Quinn’s absence from mandatory veteran minicamp, it’s tough to feel confident he’s going to be on this roster at the start of the season,” Fishbain wrote. “Quinn missing minicamp allows for speculation that he might not want to be the veteran on a team in transition. With recency bias on our side, Quinn doesn’t make this 53-man roster projection.”