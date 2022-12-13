Packers Expect Playmaker Back For Crucial Game Against Rams

A victory two weeks back over the Chicago Bears kept the Green Bay Packers‘ playoff chances alive, and injury news coming out of the bye week has rendered those prospects rosier still.

Romeo Doubs was on his way to becoming Aaron Rodgers‘ primary target before he went down Week 9 against the Detroit Lions with a high ankle sprain, which resulted in team medical staff carting the wide receiver off the field.

Doubs missed the next four weeks, though he told reporters on Tuesday, December 13, that he expects to be back on the field when the Packers host the Los Angeles Rams in a do-or-die matchup at Lambeau Field.

“I went full speed on [the ankle] today and it felt great being able to plant,” Doubs said. “I’m fully expecting to play Monday.”

Doubs put up 314 yards on 31 catches and scored three touchdowns over the course of his first seven games in the NFL, per Pro Football Reference.

Packers Finally to Play Healthy Versions of Doubs, Christian Watson Together

Doubs said he would have played last week if the team hadn’t been on a bye, which is an even better omen for his ability to literally hit the field running at full strength.

Earlier in the year, while Doubs was making a name for himself, it was Christian Watson who was struggling through various injuries that caused him to miss much of the preseason and three of the team’s first seven games. But since Doubs went down, it has been Watson raising his profile across the NFL.

Watson has scored eight touchdowns over the previous four games. Now, when it matters most, both rookie pass catchers are healthy and ready to help Green Bay make a push for the NFC Playoffs. The two have played just north of 50 snaps together across the entire regular season.

“I’m looking forward to it man,” Doubs said Tuesday. “Christian has been balling. I can’t wait to be out there with him.”

“I know with Christian, it was a pretty rough start for him, and just to see what he’s doing now, it’s amazing. Not just for me, but just for the entire organization,” Doubs added. “Because we all knew what he could do. It was just when that time could happen.”

Rodgers Remains Optimistic About Packers’ Postseason Chances

As for Rodgers, the ascendence of Watson and the return of Doubs coincide with the best he’s felt health-wise in weeks. The quarterback joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday for his weekly appearance, during which he shared optimism for Green Bay’s chances at making a playoff run.

“If the momentum can start in our favor and we can stack a couple, you never know what can happen,” Rodgers said. “We have a lot to play for, but we also need some help.”

The help he referenced involves the San Francisco 49ers (9-4) and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy defeating the Seattle Seahawks (7-6) on Thursday Night Football. A win for the Niners would drop the Seahawks to .500, while a victory for the Packers over a banged-up Rams roster would move them to 6-8 and just a game behind Seattle in the loss column.

“Get this one, got a warm-weather game in Miami,” Rodgers added of Green Bay’s Christmas Day contest against the Dolphins. “Then things could get interesting.”

If the Packers can string together two wins, the team will have an opportunity to win out against NFC North Division opponents. Green Bay hosts the Minnesota Vikings and the Lions over the final two weeks of the regular season.