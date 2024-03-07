Packers Predicted to Sign ‘Pro Bowl’ RB Who Has Missed 64% of His Games

For much of last season, as running back Aaron Jones struggled to deal with a hamstring injury that factored into him missing six games for the Packers, it appeared that we were watching the end of the line for Jones in Green Bay. But a late-year resurgence seems to have firmed up Jones’ position on the team, though it does appear as though the Packers will bid farewell to popular No. 2 running back A.J. Dillon.

To replace him, the Packers could take a somewhat odd route: Signing a player who has had many, many more injury issues over the years than Jones. That would be Ravens free-agent running back J.K. Dobbins, who is working his way back from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in the 2023 opener.

Dobbins has missed 82% of his games in the NFL since his rookie year, after he was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State in 2020. The Ravens played 51 games from 2021-23, and Dobbins appeared in only nine of them. He’s missed 64% of games in his career.

But he will be trying for a comeback year. And Bleacher Report makes the case that the Packers would be the team for which he should make that comeback.

J.K. Dobbins Has ‘Pro Bowl Potential’

There is some sense to that. Dobbins has talent. Problem is, even if he is rarely on the field. He suffered an ACL tear in 2021 and missed the entire season. Last year, it was the season-opening injury that cost him. Dobbins has averaged an impressive 5.8 yards per carry in 234 NFL carries, but he is just not on the field enough to translate those numbers into big-time production.

Here’s how Alex Kay of B/R sees it, in an article titled, “New Landing Spot Predictions for 2024 NFL Free-Agent RBs After Franchise-Tag Deadline”:

“J.K. Dobbins has displayed Pro Bowl potential when healthy, but injuries have been the unfortunate story of his career. After missing the entire 2021 season and playing just one game in 2023, Dobbins has logged only 24 NFL appearances since being drafted in the second round in 2020.

“Projected to earn just a shade over $2 million on his next contract, Dobbins will likely need to accept a “prove it” style deal from a team betting on his health. The Green Bay Packers could be the spot for Dobbins to rehabilitate his career, allowing him to back up Aaron Jones.”

Now, “rehabilitate” might not be the word that Dobbins would most like to see in this context, considering the number of rehab assignments he has had in recent years, but it is an apt point: Dobbins needs a fresh start and the Packers can provide that at a low cost to them.

Packers’ Aaron Jones Was a Driver of Late-Season Success

Of course, Jones was outstanding to close the year in 2023, averaging 116.8 yards per game in the final five outings, including the Packers’ two playoff games. In doing so, he likely resurrected what appeared to be a floundering tenure in Green Bay. The Packers now want him back for 2024, though they’re likely to draft at least one running back, too.

Dobbins would be a good complement and perhaps between the two oft-injured backs, there would be at least one healthy RB1 on hand per week. The team does want Jones to restructure his contract, and that could interrupt any plans to bring in free-agent help.

But Jones experienced some redemption last year. Maybe Dobbins is due, too, and maybe Jones can be a motivator on that.

Jones said late last year of his injuries: “I feel like you have to go through some struggle before the storm passes and not that everything is great—hard times, the test will come before the good things happen, I feel like,” Jones said. That’s kind of what’s happened. I wouldn’t trade it in for the world, I feel like it’s made me me, it’s made our team us. Really developed everybody.”