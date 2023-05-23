Packers Trade Proposal Sends $118 Million Quarterback to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers could use a veteran quarterback in the building to help mentor Jordan Love in his first year as a starter, and one analyst thinks that the franchise could make a big swing for one this offseason.

Following the 2023 NFL Draft, Cody Benjamin with CBS Sports gave his list of players who could still be traded this offseason. When discussing Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Benjamin named the Packers as a top landing spot, along with the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons.

“…At a steep salary, with the Titans just trading up to draft Will Levis at No. 33 overall, it’s very possible the team could solicit offers for its incumbent starter,” Benjamin wrote. “Coach Mike Vrabel hasn’t committed to Tannehill being on the roster come Week 1, and while the Titans would certainly be more likely to contend for another playoff run if he stays, it’s clear new general manager Ran Carthon is thinking about the future.”

While the 34-year-old starter has plenty of experience and would be a reliable voice in Green Bay’s locker room, Tannehill is also on the final year of a massive $118 million contract. With a cap hit of $36.6 million in 2023, the Packers simply wouldn’t be able to afford bringing him in unless he was cut and signed on a veteran minimum deal.

Other Veteran QBs the Packers Could Pursue

While Tannehill is an unrealistic veteran for the Packers to try and bring in, there are a few other quarterbacks available in free agency that would be ideal fits behind Love in Green Bay.

Former Eagles, Colts, and Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has already been named as a potential fit for the Packers. It’s unlikely that the free agent quarterback will find a starting job anywhere, but he has recently let teams know that he’s open to working as a backup, opening the door for him to play in Green Bay.

Another veteran who would make a lot of sense in Green Bay is former MVP Matt Ryan. Packers analysts have encouraged the team to sign the 38-year-old quarterback, and he has ties to head coach Matt LaFleur who was his quarterbacks coach in Atlanta during his MVP season. While he’s now joining CBS as an analyst, Ryan has confirmed that he has not yet retired.

Other veterans in free agency include Teddy Bridgewater, Joe Flacco, and Nick Foles.

Sean Clifford May Be QB2

If the Packers aren’t able to bring in an established veteran behind Love, then rookie Sean Clifford is expected to be the backup quarterback.

A four-year starter for Penn State, Clifford was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Packers fans weren’t thrilled with the selection, but the 24-year-old comes in with plenty of playing experience at the college level and a good feel for running an offense.

With that kind of experience, Clifford should be able to quickly grasp the offense and be another voice in the locker room for Love to work with throughout the week to go over the gameplan. If he’s forced to go out onto the field, Clifford’s athleticism will allow him to evade pressure and potentially make some plays to keep the offense moving.

It wouldn’t be the most ideal situation, but as long as Love is able to play at a high level and stay healthy, Clifford won’t have to take over under center any time soon.