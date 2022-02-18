Former Packers Specialist Inks Deal to Join NFC North Division Rival

A previous member of the Green Bay Packers signed on with one of the team’s long-time rivals earlier this week.

The Chicago Bears on Wednesday, February 16 inked former Packers punter Ryan Winslow to a deal. Chicago made the move one month ahead of the official opening of the NFL free agency period on March 16 in what appears to be a safety play in case a long-time punter and placeholder Pat O’Donnell departs this offseason.

Winslow has a professional history with both NFC North Division squads throughout his four-year NFL career.

Former Packers Punter May Get Best Shot at Long-Term Home in Chicago

Winslow has been a journeyman throughout his career, though he may have found a more permanent home in Chicago the second time around.

The Bears signed the punter as an undrafted free agent in 2018 before cutting him at the end of training camp. The Arizona Cardinals picked up Winslow the following year, during which he appeared in two regular season games. Winslow joined the Packers practice squad in December 2020, signed a reserve/futures contract with the team in January 2021 and was then waived in August.

The punter was able to find his way to the field in 2021, however, playing in a total of four games for the Carolina Panthers, the Cardinals and the Washington Commanders. Winslow has punted 22 times during his six regular season appearances, netting an average of 41.6 yards per punt with a long of 55 yards.

Packers Need to Address Special Teams Deficiencies This Offseason

The Bears’ signing of Winslow indicates an attempt to shore up their special teams roster and protect the unit for the future. The Packers, on the other hand, have considerably more pressing questions on special teams — a unit that arguably cost them their trip to a third consecutive NFC Championship Game this postseason.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur fired special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton following a catastrophic 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. The Niners blocked a Packers field goal attempt late in the first half, then blocked a Packers punt in the fourth quarter that led to San Francisco’s only touchdown of the game. The collapse threatens to serve as the last straw for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is expected to decide within the next month whether he will return to Green Bay or attempt to force the team into trading him.

Replacing Drayton as special teams coordinator is Rich Bisaccia, the former interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders who replaced Jon Gruden mid-season. The Packers added Bisaccia on February 7 to address the special teams issues in Green Bay and further entice Rodgers to return for the remainder of his career.

Ironically, the Raiders are one of the teams with which the Packers could end up doing business should Rodgers press for a trade, as Las Vegas could send back three-time Pro-Bowl QB Derek Carr and an aggressive draft compensation package in return for Rodgers, the now four-time NFL MVP.