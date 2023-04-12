Packers Express Interest In 6-Foot-6 Quarterback: Report

With the 2023 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Green Bay Packers and general manager Brian Gutekunst are busy doing their homework on potential backups to Jordan Love.

The Packers have been scheduling meetings with multiple quarterbacks in the weeks leading up to the draft. Along with a top-30 visit for potential undrafted quarterback Sean Clifford, Green Bay has also met with one of the top QB prospects in this class in Hendon Hooker.

Ryan Fowler with The Draft Network added another name to that list, tweeting on Wednesday, April 12 that the Packers are one of several teams that have expressed interest and met with former Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee. The Cowboys, Raiders, and Cardinals were also mentioned as other teams interested in the 6’6″ quarterback prospect.

Only a two-year starter for the Cardinal, McKee went just 6-16 as a starter in college, struggling during some down years for the Stanford program. That being said, the production was still there for McKee, averaging 7.1 yards per pass attempt with 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

While he may not be the hottest QB prospect, McKee’s visit with the Packers adds to the evidence that Gutekunst is looking for another quarterback in this year’s draft.

Jordan Love Will Get His Chance to Start in 2023

After years of waiting, it’s looking like Love will finally get his opportunity to be a starting quarterback in the NFL next season.

A first-round pick out of Utah State back in the 2020 NFL Draft, Love was taken by the Packers with the expectation that he would be the successor to Aaron Rodgers. Those plans were delayed a bit more than Love would have liked after back-to-back MVP seasons from Rodgers in 2020 and 2021.

Despite three NFL seasons under his belt, Love has registered just one start in the NFL, filling in for a sidelined Rodgers in front of a hostile crowd at Arrowhead Stadium. Love struggled in a loss to the Chiefs, posting a passer rating of just 69.5 with 5.6 yards per pass attempt, one touchdown, and one interception.

The 24-year-old looked like a completely different player coming in for an injured Rodgers late in Week 12 against the Eagles. He finished the fourth quarter with 6 of 9 completions for 113 yards and a touchdown, looking much more confident in the offensive scheme.

Packers fans are hoping those flashes will translate to a more confident quarterback in 2023, but there’s still a chance that Love could request a trade if Rodgers somehow returns next season. Based off of recent reporting, however, that doesn’t look like it will be the case.

Latest on Aaron Rodgers

Even with all of the rumors and speculation coming out about the four-time MVP, all signs continue to point to Rodgers playing for the Jets in 2023.

Packers president Mark Murphy tried not to comment on the ongoing negotiations between Gutekunst and Jets general manager Joe Douglas prior to the team’s annual bus tour across Wisconsin. However, Murphy noted how similar the situation was to Brett Favre’s years ago, and was hopeful Love could become a similar quarterback to Rodgers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the two sides are “dug in” and haven’t spoken since NFL owner meetings in Phoenix. The NFL insider also speculated that a deal could potentially not take place until after the 2023 NFL Draft if the two sides were unable to agree on compensation.

Regardless of the timeline, all sides are seeming to indicate that Rodgers will be playing in New York next season.