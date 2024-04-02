Packers Trade Proposal Sends $22 Million Playmaker to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have found a ton of exciting young receivers, but one trade proposal would have the team land Tee Higgins ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sayre Bedinger with Lombardi Ave shared their latest seven-round mock draft, which included a trade for the Higgins The Packers took offensive tackle Amarius Mims and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper with their first two picks before making a trade for the star Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver.

Packers receive: WR Tee Higgins

Bengals receive: 2024 second-round pick, future draft pick

“The Packers proved with the Josh Jacobs move that they are willing to move on from established players to get even better guys in the building,” Bedinger wrote. “Having Higgins to feature in the passing game would elevate Green Bay’s offense to the next level. If Higgins is truly on the market, the Packers would be fools not to look into it.”

Tee Higgins Could Be on the Move

Regardless of whether or not the Packers are interested in Higgins, the 25-year-old could still be playing for a new team in 2024 or 2025.

A former second-round pick out of Clemson, Higgins has been a reliable weapon for the Bengals. He’s racked up 257 receptions for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns over four seasons, but hasn’t been able to secure a long-term contract extension.

The Bengals have franchise tagged Higgins instead of extending him, giving him a $21.8 million deal for 2024. That hasn’t sit well with Higgins, who has requested a trade to a new team.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin hasn’t ruled out a possible trade. Despite that, head coach Zac Taylor has tried to make it clear that he plans on having Higgins in the building for the 2024 season.

There hasn’t been any movement on a potential Higgins trade yet, but there’s still plenty of time left in the offseason. The Bengals could also keep trade negotiations going up until the trade deadline halfway through the 2024 season if they’re unable to work out an extension for their star wide receiver.

Do the Packers Need Another Wide Receiver?

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst may be interested in adding a more veteran receiver, but the team already has tons of young talent at the position.

A healthy Christian Watson could be deadly in Green Bay’s offense after a breakout rookie season. Unfortunately, lingering hamstring issues kept him off the field mostly in 2023. He’s hoping for a breakout third season as long as he can stay healthy.

Romeo Doubs wound up being one of Green Bay’s most reliable touchdown threat last year. He hauled in eight touchdowns on just 59 receptions, adding another 234 yards and a score on 10 playoff catches.

Rookies and unknown commodities also stood out last year. Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks looked like future stars in their first seasons, and even Malik Heath was able to show some flashes as an undrafted free agent. Meanwhile, second-year wideout Bo Melton had a breakout end to the year with six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in a key win over the Minnesota Vikings.

With so many young wide receivers still developing, Gutekunst may think it’s better to let these players continue to develop alongside Jordan Love.