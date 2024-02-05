Packers Dubbed ‘Team to Watch’ in Race for Cowboys’ Star Playmaker

The Green Bay Packers have been stealing big wins from the Dallas Cowboys for years, so why not start stealing big-name players from them, too?

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report believes that is what might be in store for the two NFC rivals come NFL free agency this March, when Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard hits the open market.

AJ Dillion , one of the Packers’ two primary running backs alongside former Pro Bowler Aaron Jones , is also headed to free agency in March. For that reason, Kenyon mentioned Green Bay among the most likely landing spots for Pollard.

“Based on his upside, the Cowboys should not be quick to move on. Pollard can still be a productive back in Dallas,” Kenyon wrote on Saturday, February 3. “After yet another postseason flop, however, Jerry Jones will be desperate to make changes. That may lead to Jones targeting a high-profile running back, such as Derrick Henry or Austin Ekeler .”

“Should the Cowboys decide not to keep him, Pollard would be a great target — especially for an offense that may lose a running back on the market,” Kenyon continued. “For example, the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers may need to replace AJ Dillon and Ekeler, respectively.”

Tony Pollard Doesn’t Represent Sensible Value to Cowboys on Second Franchise Tag, Opening Door for Packers

Pollard is a five-year NFL veteran and will play next season at the age of 27. The Cowboys utilized the franchise tag to keep Pollard under contract through the 2023 campaign, which paid the running back just shy of $10.1 million last year.

The Cowboys can franchise Pollard a second time this offseason, though the double franchise tag isn’t an extremely common practice throughout the NFL. The call made more sense last year, after Pollard shot out to a Pro-Bowl campaign before suffering a broken leg in January 2023 that required surgery to fix.

Dallas knew Ezekiel Elliott was on his way out and opted for a wait-and-see approach on a young, dynamic running back in Pollard coming off the first major injury of his professional career. However, a second tag will cost the team north of $12 million for just one season, which is probably well above Pollard’s market value.

Packers May Part Ways With RB Aaron Jones, Increasing Interest in Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Spotrac projects the running back is worth $6.5 million annually over a new two-year deal. A team like Green Bay — which perhaps values high-level running backs a bit more than some other franchises based on its interest in Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts at the beginning of the 2023 campaign — might be willing to go up to around $20 million across three seasons for Pollard.

The only way that’s true, however, is if the Packers decide the time has come to move on from Jones permanently. Jones carries a $17.6 million salary cap hit in 2024 and can clear $11.3 million in space by cutting or trading him after June 1.

There is zero chance that Green Bay will carry Jones’ cap hit as it stands and add another $6-$7 million for Pollard next season as a replacement for Dillon, especially when the franchise can probably find someone in between Pollard’s and Dillon’s respective talent levels for the minimal cost of a Day-3 draft pick this April.

However, if the team is ready to move on from Jones, Pollard becomes an exceedingly viable option. At that point, Green Bay can either bring Dillon back on a low-cost deal or draft a second running back in the later rounds to add depth at the position.

Pollard finished 2023 with 1,005 rushing yards and 6 TDs to go along with a career-high 55 catches for 311 yards, per Pro Football Reference. He started all 17 games.