Packers Update RB Tyler Ervin’s Status After 1st-Half Injury

The Green Bay Packers will have to finish Sunday’s game without one of their most versatile pieces on offense.

The Packers have ruled running back Tyler Ervin out for the remainder of Week 10’s home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after he sustained a rib injury midway through the second quarter. Ervin was initially ruled questionable to return before the Packers took a 17-10 lead into halftime, but he was declared out before the start of the second half.

Tyler Ervin has been ruled out. #JAXvsGB https://t.co/gAoo22bha1 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 15, 2020

Ervin gained no yards on his lone rushing attempt, but he also made a 3-yard reception and was back for every punt and kick return in the first half. While the Packers’ run game won’t suffer without him, he could be sorely missed in the return game on a windy afternoon at Lambeau Field.

Ervin was a sparkplug for the Packers’ special team unit during the 2019 season and found a greater role in the offense after re-signing for 2020, spending more time with the wideouts than the running backs while preparing for the season. Though his offensive usage has been tame this season, he has averaged 8.1 yards per reception and 5.8 yards per carry when called upon.

The Packers used second-year wide receiver Malik Taylor for the first kickoff return of the third quarter. Fellow wideout Darrius Shepherd has also been deployed in the return game in the past, but he is not available after being ruled inactive with a shoulder injury.

