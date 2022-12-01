Packers Could Land ‘Versatile’ Pass-Rushing Weapon

The Green Bay Packers are lacking serious depth when it comes to rushing the passer, but general manager Brian Gutekunst could resolve that issue by finding a premier talent in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Star pass rusher Rashan Gary is unlikely to return for the start of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. That leaves the team with few reliable options on the outside behind Preston Smith and rookie Kingsley Enagbare.

Dane Brugler with The Athletic has a plan for the Packers to address their pass rush in his latest mock draft, having Green Bay take Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson with the eighth overall pick.

“Of the last 12 first-round picks by the Packers, only one (Jordan Love) came on offense,” Brugler said. “An offensive lineman is possible here — Peter Skoronski playing for the Packers just like his Super Bowl-winning grandfather, Bob Skoronski, would be an awesome story. But no one should be surprised to see another defender, specifically along the line, where Tyree Wilson can be a versatile weapon.”

Tyree Wilson is a Matchup Nightmare

He may not be playing at the biggest college football program, but Tyree Wilson is starting to attract national attention from NFL scouts and analysts.

Wilson was a 4-star recruit coming out of London, Texas in the 2018 high school recruiting class. He received offers from programs including Florida, Baylor, and Washington State, but ultimately decided to stay in the state to play for Texas A&M.

After two years with the Aggies, Wilson transferred to Texas Tech prior to the 2020 season for a chance at additional playing time. The move paid off for the young pass rusher, racking up seven sacks as a junior in 2021.

Wilson has taken another step forward as a senior, recording seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 10 game. At 6’6″ and 275 pounds, Wilson has the versatility to play both outside linebacker and on the defensive line. The Packers have glaring needs in both position groups, which makes Wilson an ideal first-round pick in 2023.

Kingsley Enagbare is Emerging for the Packers

While there’s still a big need for depth when rushing the passer, rookie Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare is starting to look like a Day 3 steal.

Enagbare was just a fifth-round pick coming out of South Carolina. While he wasn’t the most dominant or productive EDGE prospect coming out of the SEC, Enagbare still earned first-team All-SEC honors as a junior in 2020 before returning for one final season with the Gamecocks.

The young outside linebacker was able to earn a role as a backup after a solid training camp, but with the injury to Gary, he was forced into the starting lineup over the last few weeks. While he’s not a star at the position, Enagbare has held his own, recording 15 solo tackles and a pair of sacks.

Depth at outside linebacker has been a problem for the Packers this season, but if Gary can return at 100 percent and the team can draft a player like Wilson, a lot of those depth concerns will be erased next season.