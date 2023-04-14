Packers Release 25-Year-Old Veteran Defender

The Green Bay Packers have placed an emphasis on the safety position in free agency, but general manager Brian Gutekunst has trimmed the roster by releasing a veteran at the position just a couple of weeks before the 2023 NFL Draft.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Packers released safety Vernon Scott on Friday, April 14. The 25-year-old veteran was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 draft out of TCU, and had been able to stick around the roster until this move.

Scott had previously dealt with a shoulder injury that led to him going on injured reserve in August of 2022, prematurely ending what could have been a breakout season for the young defender.

Instead, the 25-year-old will now have an opportunity to play elsewhere and prove that he can stay healthy and make it onto a 53-man roster with a different team.

A Busy Offseason at Safety For Green Bay

While Scott’s departure cost the Packers a safety, the team has plenty of short-term options at the position after a very busy offseason.

Darnell Savage will be the biggest name coming back at safety, but is on the final year of his rookie deal. The former first-round pick showed flashes earlier in his career, but has struggled to have the same kind of production under defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

Meanwhile, Rudy Ford is returning on a one-year deal after becoming a key contributor on both defense and special teams for the Packers. Having bounced around the league the last few seasons, Ford had a breakout game against the Dallas Cowboys last season, coming away with two interceptions and some key tackles in the win.

The Packers are also bringing back fellow special teams contributor Dallin Leavitt, who has spent his entire NFL career with ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia. Having played all six seasons with the assistant head coach who had previously been with the Raiders, Leavitt is expected to hold down a key special teams role again in 2023.

Tarvarius Moore was an intriguing external signing for the Packers as well at the position. Having played equal amounts of time on defense and special teams for the San Francisco 49ers, Moore was hoping for a solid year in 2022 but missed the entirety of it due to a torn achilles. Now, he’ll have an opportunity to find a role in Green Bay that could include some snaps on defense.

Safeties For Green Bay To Pursue in 2023 Draft

While the Packers have been busy focusing on safeties in free agency, all of the players previously mentioned will be free agents again in 2024. If Gutekunst is interested in a long-term solution at safety, he may be eyeing a prospect (or two) in this year’s draft.

Alabama’s Brian Branch is considered the top safety prospect on consensus boards. However, his athleticism and skill set make him more likely a slot defender at the next level, and that’s not the most pressing need for the Packers compared to a traditional safety.

As for prospects who can play over the top or in the box, Christopher Smith out of Georgia and Alabama’s Jordan Battle are two names that stand out. Both players play with tons of physicality, and have the movement skills to be assets in coverage.

If the Packers don’t look at safeties in the draft this year, expect Gutekunst to be much more aggressive at the position during the 2024 offseason.