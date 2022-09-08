Packers Urged to Add Deep Threat Amid Injury Issues at Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers kickoff the regular season in three days, and depth at the wide receiver position looks like the only legitimate roster question the organization has left to address.

Allen Lazard remained out of practice with an ankle injury on Thursday and continues to carry a designation of “questionable” heading into the weekend.

Same injury report as yesterday for the Packers, minus Marcedes Lewis getting a vet rest day. Allen Lazard didn’t practice, while Bakhtiari, Jenkins, Savage and Tonyan were limited. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 8, 2022

“Same injury report as yesterday for the Packers, minus Marcedes Lewis getting a vet rest day” Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported via Twitter. “Allen Lazard didn’t practice, while [David] Bakhtiari, [Elgton] Jenkins, [Darnell] Savage and [Robert] Tonyan were limited.”

Whether Lazard is able to go Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings or not, the uncertainty surrounding his health argues for Green Bay pursuing another pass catcher to bolster a group now led by Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb and two rookies in Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report on Wednesday suggested the Packers take a look at a handful of free agents, including receiver Will Fuller who remains unsigned on the eve of the NFL’s regular season.

Will Fuller Linked to Packers Throughout Much of Preseason

In his argument for Fuller landing in Green Bay, Ballentine noted the persistency of the connection between the receiver and the Packers organization throughout the offseason.

Injuries, however, present a serious concern.

Aaron Rodgers throws one of the best deep balls in the game. When healthy, Will Fuller V is one of the best in the league at simply running past defenders and tracking down long throws. It’s a marriage that just makes sense. The key term there, though, is “when healthy.” Teams are likely staying away from the 28-year-old at this point because of his lengthy injury history. He’s played fewer than 12 games in every season since 2017 and can’t seem to stay off the injury report. Last year, he only played in two games before a broken thumb ended his season. At this point, Fuller should come at a bargain price. It’s looking like he won’t be on a roster by Week 1.

Sammy Watkins Ready to Rise to Challenge as Packers No. 1 Receiver

With Lazard out and any addition to the roster, including Fuller, unlikely to play a factor in Week 1, the Packers will look to Watkins as Rodgers’ de facto No. 1 option.

Watkins spoke to the media Wednesday, saying he is ready for the challenge and adding that this is the best he’s felt across his eight-year NFL career.

“To have a dude like [Rodgers] on the field, raise your level of play, it’s definitely gave me some life on the field, some elite ability to where man, I’m playing with one of the best quarterbacks. All I have to do is win my route, or run the right route, and everything else will carry out itself,” Watkins said. “I think you can get a scrub off the streets and throw them out there, and I think they gonna make some plays if you throw them out there with Aaron Rodgers.”