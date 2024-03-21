Will ‘Swinging for The Fences’ Yield Home Runs for Packers?

The Green Bay Packers haven’t hoarded talent in free agency, but general manager Brian Gutekunst may have pulled off two of the more impactful signings of the NFL offseason.

“I liked what the Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs additions in Green Bay,” Former NFL Executive and current Executive Director of The Reese’s Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, told Heavy. “Probably the most of any team.”

In McKinney, Gutekunst and the Packers added an ascending safety who could be a prototypical fit in new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s system which is predicated on strong coverage on the back-end.

McKinney arrives in Green Bay off the most prolific season of his four-year career since being chosen by the New York Giants in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Last season, McKinney posted a career-high 116 total tackles with three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and half a sack.

Meanwhile, Jacobs is one year removed from winning the NFL rushing title and has a track record of being an explosive back.

Through the first five seasons of his career, Jacobs is averaging 1,109 yards and 9.2 touchdowns per season. Dropping Jacobs alongside Jordan Love could pay significant dividends for the Packers in 2024 and beyond.

Pro Football Focus Praises Packers’ Free Agent Haul

The Packers’ quick and targeted free agency strikes have garnered praise from those inside the league and out.

Pro Football Focus lauds Gutekunst’s aggressiveness, and “swinging for the fences.”

“Jordan Love’s contract is a huge bargain heading into next season,” Dalton Wasserman writes for PFF. “Contrary to their usual frugality, the Packers decided to aim high in free agency, adding a couple of impact players in the process.

“Josh Jacobs arrives from Las Vegas after a tumultuous season that involved a contract dispute and a late start. Jacobs, as well as the Raiders, never found his footing. However, he was the best running back in the league in 2022 with multiple prior years of success behind that. His resurgence could put Green Bay’s offense in elite territory.

“The Packers entered the new league year with a desperate need for an impact safety. They found the perfect player in Xavier McKinney. He should fit seamlessly into new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s system after leading all safeties in coverage grade this past season.”

McKinney and Jacobs have the potential to be franchise cornerstones, at a moment when thanks to Love and an exciting young corps, the Packers could be built to make a sustained charge at the Lombardi Trophy in coming years.

Sean Clifford Responds to Losing Jersey Number to Josh Jacobs

Packers backup quarterback Sean Clifford will be changing his jersey number, again, for the 2024 season.

Clifford, chosen by the Packers in the fifth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, wore No. 14 during his career at Penn State only to switch to No. 8 for his rookie season.

Now, following Jacobs’ arrival via free agency, Clifford is relinquishing the number to the franchise’s new star running back.

04/29/23-03/15/24 Was a great run, but wouldn’t want anyone else to rep the 🎱 ! Excited to get to work brother @iAM_JoshJacobs Time for a new era…#6Shooter https://t.co/yTHPCkde09 — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) March 16, 2024

For the upcoming season, his second in a Packers uniform, Clifford will be wearing No. 6. Meanwhile, Jacobs gets to retain the No.8 that he wore with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Clifford completed his lone pass attempt as a rookie, a 37-yard completion.