Packers Named Top Fit for $35 Million QB, Former No. 2 Pick as Love’s Backup

“Green Bay’s current backups behind ascending star Jordan Love are 2023 fifth-round pick Sean Clifford and Alex McGough,” Rapp wrote on Sunday, March 17. “The Packers could seek an upgrade at the backup quarterback position this offseason.”

Zach Wilson’s Career With New York Jets Likely Over, Opening Door for Trade With Packers

The Jets made Wilson the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, signing him to a $35.15 million rookie deal out of BYU. That contract ends after the 2024 campaign and it is safe to say that Wilson has failed to live up to both his deal and draft position, regardless of how the upcoming season plays out.

If Wilson gets a shot to play, it probably won’t be in New York. Aaron Rodgers is healthy and will be the starter, while the team signed Tyrod Taylor to a two-year deal worth $12 million in free agency — presumably to serve as Rodgers’ backup.

The Jets granted Wilson permission to seek a trade in late February, per the Associated Press. And while he has struggled over his first three NFL seasons — as the Jets coaching staff demoted him from the starting lineup and promoted him back into it multiple times — Wilson has shown flashes of real competency at the position.

He is 12-21 as a starter and completed a career-high 60.1% of his passes last season. The quarterback has amassed 6,293 passing yards, 23 TDs and 25 INTs during his time in the NFL.

Wilson has also authored five fourth-quarter comebacks/five game-winning drives in his career, per Pro Football Reference. Three of those comebacks/drives came last season, including two against playoff teams in the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.

The trade price for Wilson should be limited to a Day-3 draft pick, most likely something in the range of a seventh-rounder.

Ryan Tannehill Better Option for Packers in Some Ways Than Zach Wilson

Tannehill is a better, more accomplished and more experienced player than Wilson, which arguably makes him a better fit in Green Bay. If Love gets hurt, Tannehill has a better chance to navigate the Packers to wins inside a competitive NFC North Division — at least based on his track record.

However, Tannehill is a free agent who will play next season at 36 years old. He gets to decide where he ends up and may prefer a destination where he is more likely to get a chance to at least compete for starting reps.

Love also learned the position under Rodgers, a four-time MVP quarterback, for three years before becoming the full-time starter in 2023, which he finished incredibly strong. That could diminish Tannehill’s value in the Packers’ eyes, at least compared to one of the several teams likely to draft a rookie signal-caller in 2024, as Love wouldn’t get as much benefit from Tannehill’s professional experience.

As far as cost goes, Tannehill and Wilson are likely to run the Packers — or any team for which they play — roughly the same amount next season. Wilson will earn around $5.4 million between his salary and roster bonus, while Spotrac projects Tannehill’s market value at approximately $5 million on a new one-year deal.