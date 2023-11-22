$4.6 Million Breakout RB Among Top Fits to Succeed Aaron Jones

The Green Bay Packers have several questions to answer in the offseason, not the least of which is who will serve as the future of the running back room.

Aaron Jones suffered an MCL sprain Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers and has already missed several games in 2023. He is under contract through next year but carries a $17.7 million salary cap hit in 2024 and is a prime cap casualty candidate. Meanwhile, AJ Dillon has stumbled in a contract year, producing a career-low average of 3.5 yards per carry.

The Packers engaged in trade talks for Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor earlier this season, making clear their interest in a big-time rusher as well as a willingness to pay significantly to acquire one. Taylor has since re-signed in Indy, which leaves his teammate Zack Moss the odd man out and a potential free-agent target for Green Bay.

Zack Moss Producing Career Year with Colts in 2023

Like Dillon, Moss is also playing in a contract year. Unlike Dillon, Moss’s arrow is pointing upwards as he is in the midst of a career campaign.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Staff suggested on Monday, November 20, that the Packers take a run at Moss next Spring.